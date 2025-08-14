SCC Launches New Series With Ross Avant Première

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sociedad de Compañerismo de Compositores has announced their new International Composers Series with an inaugural concert featuring the world première of Ross Avant´s Cello Suite No. 2 - Veniant Tenebrae on the 6th of December at 8:00pm at Marc A. Scorca Hall at OPERA America's National Opera Center in New York City. It shall be performed by the awarding-winning New York City based cellist Yoon-Jin Park.

Avant says, "I'm not only honoured to have Yoon-Jin perform the world première of my second cello suite at the National Opera Center, but to also be representing the Sociedad de Compañerismo de Compositores in our first concert in New York."

About the Artists

ROSS AVANT (Évois Management | BMI) is a multitalented and critically acclaimed composer, musician, singer, poet and actor whose eclectic and polyvalent musical oeuvre ranges from jazz, pop and serialism to minimalism, improvisation and neo-Baroque. Avant made his New York piano recital debut at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in the 2020/21 season.

After having seen Elton John on VH1 as a teenager, Avant became mesmerized with the piano and began earnestly studying the instrument. The only protégé of legendary jazz musician Jim Cullum and already a seasoned cornetist and trumpeter, he made his debut performing with the world-renowned Jim Cullum Jazz Band a few years later aged fifteen at the fabled San Antonio jazz club, The Landing.

Subsequently, when he was twenty-four, he made his professional acting debut at The Playhouse in San Antonio, TX as Tom/Jim in the San Antonio première of Bruce Norris' Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning play, Clybourne Park (dir. Matthew Byron Cassi). He has also worked on various television shows and films including HBO's Succession, The Kitchen starring Melissa McCarthy, The Irishman directed by Martin Scorsese and the The Trial of the Chicago 7 written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Avant has also composed music for the theatre including two productions at The City Theatre Company (Austin, TX): Cyrano de Bergerac (dir. Jeff Hinkle) and The Taming of the Shrew (dir. Levi Gore).

Moreover, Avant's first EP, Dream of Surrender (St. Magnus Records - prod. Mark Sinko), was released in 2017 and his sophomore record, Running Across America (St. Magnus Records - prod. Ted Young), was released to rave reviews in 2019. He also has degrees in philosophy and religion from Trinity University (BA) and the University of Edinburgh (MSc). He is also a proud member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA, BMI, The Society of Composers and Lyricists, The Society of Composers Inc., The Ivors Academy, and The Songwriters Hall of Fame. He divides his time between his ateliers in Madrid and Manhattan.

YOON-Jin Park is a versatile and accomplished musician with extensive experience in both orchestral and chamber music. She has performed with prestigious ensembles such as the New England Symphonic Ensemble, Ensemble 212, and the Rutgers Symphony Orchestra, demonstrating her adaptability and technical prowess across diverse musical settings.

In chamber music, Yoon-Jin Park has been a key member of Trio Venia and has collaborated with various Mannes Chamber Ensembles, including string quartets, piano trios, contemporary ensembles, and oboe quartets. Her dedication and artistry have earned her accolades, notably winning the Best of Baroque Chamber Music Competition with Quartet EN.

Her academic credentials are equally impressive, holding both a Master of Music and a Professional Studies Diploma from Mannes College The New School for Music, where she was recognized with merit scholarships for her outstanding talent. Additionally, she earned a Bachelor of Music from Ewha Womans University, fully supported by a merit scholarship.

Yoon Jin Park's commitment to her craft has led her to participate in esteemed festivals like Kneisel Hall and the Tongyeong International Music Festival, where she collaborated with the Kronos Quartet. Mentored by distinguished teachers and coaches such as Barbara Stein Mallow, Laurie Smuckler, Todd Phillips, and Jeffrey Zeigler, she continues to contribute to the musical world through performance and education.