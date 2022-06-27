SAG-AFTRA and IATSE Condemn Supreme Court Roe v. Wade Ruling

SAG-AFTRA and IATSE have released statements condemning the Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and have vowed to fight to protect the right to choose.

"SAG-AFTRA will fight to protect women's right to choice and self-determination that has been recognized for decades," the statement from SAG reads. "We have the collective power to make certain today's decision does not overcome the will of the people."

Full statement from SAG-AFRTA:

Anyone who believes in the right of women to make their own healthcare decisions should be outraged with today's archaic and dangerous ruling. Every American deserves and is entitled to an equal right to healthcare choice. Today, the United States Supreme Court abandoned that principle in a ruling that empowers states to enact draconian restrictions on healthcare choice and destroy lives, if we allow it. We will continue to fight to ensure the overwhelming majority voice of the people is heard in state and federal legislative bodies. We have the collective power to make certain today's decision does not overcome the will of the people. SAG-AFTRA will fight to protect women's right to choice and self-determination that has been recognized for decades.

IATSE stated, "We stand together as sisters, brothers, and kin to ensure liberty and justice for ALL. Lawmakers at all levels must defend reproductive healthcare and Americans' fundamental freedoms immediately, or face being replaced by those who will."

Full statement from IATSE:

In its outrageous decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, SCOTUS has abandoned a 50-year precedent and the will of 70% of the American people to impose one of the worst contractions of freedoms in modern US history. Make no mistake, this will directly harm the welfare of our union sisters and kin, and therefore we must respond strongly.

We know well the catastrophic consequences that follow when authoritarians legislate control over our wombs, bodies, and lives. Taking away the option to receive compassionate reproductive care in the form of safe, legal abortions will disproportionally harm working-class people, force unwilling parents into poverty, worsen the already unacceptable maternal mortality crisis, imprison innocents for their biological functions (including miscarriages), and cut short far too many bright careers and lives.

If extremist justices will blatantly ignore established legal precedent and lie about it in their confirmation hearings, how far will they go? The Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health decision shows the court is prepared to nullify the rights Americans fought and died for.

We stand together as sisters, brothers, and kin to ensure liberty and justice for ALL. Lawmakers at all levels must defend reproductive healthcare and Americans' fundamental freedoms immediately, or face being replaced by those who will.

BroadwayWorld unequivocally supports a pregnant individual's right to choose, and access to medical care including abortion and condemns today's Supreme Court decision. We urge Congress and The Senate to take action to protect the rights of those able to become pregnant across the United States.