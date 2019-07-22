Ryann Redmond, Arielle Jacobs & More Will Perform this Week at Broadway in Bryant Park

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Broadway in Bryant Park returns this summer for its 20th year! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, continuing this Thursday, July 25 to Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances will feature the casts of Aladdin (Arielle Jacobs, Michael James Scott, Brian Gonzales, Brad Weinstock, Jacob Gutierrez, Mike Longo); Frozen (Ryann Redmond, Aisha Jackson, Alyssa Fox, Jacob Smith, Jake David Smith, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Nicholas Ward, Nina Lafarga ); and The Lion King (Bradley Gibson, Tshidi Manye, Grant Braddock, John Benthal, Pearl Khwenzi).

Check out the full summer schedule here and be sure to check back weekly as BroadwayWorld brings you photos and video from each week's festivities!

