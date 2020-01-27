Ryan Heffington To Choreograph Lin-Manuel Miranda's Film Adaptation of TICK, TICK…BOOM!

Two-time Grammy nominated choreographer Ryan Heffington will choreograph all dance sequences in the film adaptation of musical tick, tick...BOOM!

Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, lyricist and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda is making his directorial debut with this film. Miranda also starred in the New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center production of tick, tick...BOOM!

The film stars Academy Award Nominee Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, three-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesus and Vanessa Hudgens.

Tony Award Winner Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen, Fosse/Verdon) to adapt the screenplay based on the original stage show by the late Rent creator Jonathan Larson.

The film is being developed with the support of Julie Larson, sister to late Rent creator Jonathan.

Set in 1990, tick, tick...BOOM! tells the story of Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing Superbia - which he hopes will be the next great American musical and finally give him his big break. Jon is also feeling pressure from his girlfriend Susan, who is tired of continuing to put her life on hold for Jon's career aspirations. Meanwhile, his best friend and roommate Michael, has given up on his creative aspirations for a high paying advertising job on Madison Avenue and is about to move out. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety - wondering if his dream is worth the cost.

Awarded Performing Arts Innovator of the Year (2017) by THE WALL Street Journal, Ryan Heffington continues to be a leading voice in contemporary movement. Ryan's choreography became a worldwide sensation with the debut of Sia's music video, "Chandelier" with 2 billion plus views. His collaborations with Florence + The Machine, Arcade Fire, Paul McCartney, Kesha + FKA Twigs range from videos to directing tours. More notable work includes Netflix's The OA, HBO's Euphoria's musical finale, Edgar Wright's film Baby Driver, Kenzo World Parfum commercial (starring Margaret Qualley), and Apple's Homepod commercial (taking the Cannes Gran Prix award), both directed by Spike Jonze. Heffington continues to share his love for dance by teaching classes around the world and notably, at his studio in Los Angeles, The Sweat Spot. www.ryanheffington.com

Larson is the playwright behind Rent, the multiple award-winning musical, including the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1996. Rent was awarded a Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1996, an honor Miranda's Hamilton also received in 2016. Only nine musicals have won the Pulitzer for Drama. Larson tragically died the night before the show's first preview performance Off-Broadway. Rent ultimately spent twelve years on Broadway, MAKING IT the 11th longest running show in Broadway history.





Related Articles