Russell G. Jones and Chris Myers to Star in New York Premiere of WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA at MTC

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced full casting and performance dates for Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders, "The Morning Show") and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Lucky Ones).

The New York premiere production will feature Obie and AUDELCO Award winner Russell G. Jones (Ruined, "Only Murders in the Building") and Chris Myers (How I Learned to Drive).

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea will begin previews Tuesday, October 11 ahead of a Wednesday, November 2, 2022 opening night at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

From acclaimed writer Jeff Augustin comes a timely story of a son's quest to connect with his father. Lyrical story-telling and live folk songs from The Bengsons weave a tale of searching and longing, family and legacy. A Haitian immigrant travels from Miami to California on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip. Years later, his son makes the same journey in reverse. Along the way, blurring the lines of time, these two finally discover common ground and make a connection that has eluded them for decades. Directing is Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody.

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea was commissioned by and premiered in the 2020 Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville.

The production's creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Ben Truppin-Brown (sound design), Sarah Lunnie (dramaturgy), Steph Paul (movement), and Roxana Khan (production stage manager).

TICKETING INFORMATION

Joining MTC's season of plays is easy! Just call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050 or go to www.manhattantheatreclub.com. Single ticket information for Where the Mountain Meets the Sea will be announced at a later date.

Russell G. Jones is an Audelco, Obie and SAG Award-winning actor who has worn many theatermaker hats including director, producer, facilitator, moderator, and teacher. A fixture on New York City stages since the mid-90's, Russell is proud to have originated roles in plays by Lynn Nottage, Suzan-Lori Parks, Tanya Barfield, Fernanda Coppel, Kirk Wood Bromley, and Stephen Adly Guirgis. On screen he was recently a series regular opposite Edie Falco in CBS's "Tommy," and recurs on Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building." He is also the founder and Chief of Pedagogy at BLIND SPOT EXPERIENCE, a campaign that facilitates cross-cultural dialogue and critical thinking by providing context and tools for perceiving racial inequity. www.russellgjones.com

Chris Myers. Broadway Debut: How I Learned to Drive (MTC). Selected NY theater: BLKS (MCC), An Octoroon (Soho Rep; Obie Award), The Winter's Tale (The Public), Whorl Inside A Loop (Second Stage), On The Grounds of Belonging (The Public), Little Children Dream of God (Roundabout), Julius Caesar (Shakespeare in the Park), War (LCT3), Brownsville Song (LCT3). Selected regional: Henry IV (Shakespeare Center LA; with Tom Hanks), Fences (McCarter/Long Wharf; Dir: Phylica Rashad), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare Theatre DC). TV: "Merry Happy Whatever" (Netflix), "The Resident" (FOX), "Sneaky Pete" (Amazon), "The Good Fight" (CBS), "She's Gotta Have It" (Netflix; Dir: Spike Lee), "The Breaks" (VH1). Training: Juilliard. chrismyersinc.com Instagram: @chrismyersinc

Jeff Augustin (Playwright)'s plays include The New Englanders (Manhattan Theatre Club); Little Children Dream of God (Roundabout Theatre Company); The Last Tiger in Haiti (La Jolla Playhouse and Berkeley Rep) and Cry Old Kingdom (Humana Festival). He translated Our Town into Haitian Creole for Miami New Drama's multilingual production. Jeff was the Shank Playwright-in-Residence at Playwrights Horizons and the inaugural Tow Foundation Playwright-in-Residence at Roundabout. Jeff is currently under commission from Manhattan Theatre Club and La Jolla Playhouse. TV Credits: "Saint X" (Hulu); "Claws" (TNT); "The Morning Show" (Apple) and "The Good Lord Bird" (Showtime). BA: Boston College, MFA: UC San Diego.

Joshua Kahan Brody (Director)'s directing work includes King of the Yees (Goodman Theatre, Center Theatre Group, and San Francisco Playhouse); The Last Tiger in Haiti (La Jolla Playhouse and Berkeley Rep); AIRNESS (Chautauqua Theater Company); A Funny Thing... (City Theatre); Fourteen Flights (Award for Excellence in Directing, NY Fringe). He has developed work all over the country including at Colorado New Play Summit, New Dramatists, NYTW, Ojai Playwrights Conference, Playwrights Horizons, Perry-Mansfield, and SPACE on Ryder Farm. He is a Princess Grace Award winner and received his MFA from UC - San Diego and his BA from Yale University. He is the co-founder of THE TRIP (www.thetriptheater.net). Josh lives in Brooklyn with his wife, dramaturg Sarah Lunnie, their two children, and their dog. joshuakahanbrody.com

ABIGAIL & Shaun Bengson

ABIGAIL & Shaun Bengson (Music) are a married composing and performing duo based in New York City and Vermont who have performed across the country and around the world. Their video, The Keep Going Song, has been viewed over 4 million times. Three of their singles have been featured on "So You Think You Can Dance" (FOX). Their theater work includes My Joy Is Heavy! (Arena Stage), "The Keep Going Song" (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Hundred Days (La Jolla Playhouse, New York Theatre Workshop, U.S. Tour), The Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (ATL's Humana Festival), Anything That Gives Off Light (Edinburgh Theatre Festival), You'll Still Call Me By Name (New York Live Arts, Jacob's Pillow), and Iphigenia in Aulis (Classic Stage Company). They have received the Jonathan Larson and Richard Rogers awards and nominations for the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel awards. Proud parents to Louie and Charlie.

MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB

MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB, under the leadership of Artistic Director Lynne Meadow and Executive Producer Barry Grove, has become one of the country's most prominent and prestigious theatre companies. Over more than four decades, MTC productions have earned numerous awards including 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards. MTC has a Broadway home at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and two Off-Broadway theatres at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). For more information on MTC, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.