Roundup: UK Artists and Institutions Respond to the Government's £1.57 Billion Rescue Package For The Arts

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the UK Government has announced a £1.57 billion rescue package to help the nation's cultural, arts and heritage institutions weather the impact of the health crisis.

The funding will go to support struggling theatres, museums, galleries, music venues, heritage sites and independent cinemas. It includes £880 million of grants for the financial year to April 2021, supplemented by £270 million of repayable loans.

£120 million of capital investment will be made to restart construction on cultural infrastructure and for heritage construction projects in England which were paused due to the pandemic. The devolved administrations will receive £188 million: £33 million for Northern Ireland, £97 million for Scotland and £59 million for Wales.

Arts institutions are responding to this announcement, including The National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, and more! Check out all of the responses below.

Royal Shakespeare Company

RSC Executive Director, Catherine Mallyon and Artistic Director, Gregory Doran said:

"We are very pleased and relieved to hear news of the government's support package and investment in the arts and culture sector during this critical time. Thank you to the DCMS, HM Treasury and the many people in the sector who have worked together to demonstrate the critical role the arts play in our economic wellbeing and public life. We hope this investment will provide meaningful support for the whole sector: for the skilled workforce who create world-class theatre, and for theatres and companies at every scale throughout the UK. We are all ready to be part of a powerful civic, emotional and economic recovery for the country, and will be invaluable contributors to the UK's ability to re-emerge from the pandemic locally, nationally and on a world stage.

We look forward to receiving the detail of the support package when we will see in full how this will help the survival of the sector, and support our next steps to welcoming audiences back to live theatre. "

Arts Council England

London Theatre Company

Nicholas Hytner, Co-director, said:

"This is a much better plan than anyone expected and it's a big achievement for DCMS. Obviously there's a lot of work to done and questions to be asked about how quickly these funds can be distributed, how they reach the artists who need support, and how soon we can connect with the audiences we're so desperate to serve. But I warmly welcome the way Rishi Sunak and Oliver Dowden have responded to the tenacious and detailed lobbying of the entire arts sector."

