Roundup: UK Artists and Institutions Respond to the Government's £1.57 Billion Rescue Package For The Arts

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the UK Government has announced a £1.57 billion rescue package to help the nation's cultural, arts and heritage institutions weather the impact of the health crisis.

The funding will go to support struggling theatres, museums, galleries, music venues, heritage sites and independent cinemas. It includes £880 million of grants for the financial year to April 2021, supplemented by £270 million of repayable loans.

£120 million of capital investment will be made to restart construction on cultural infrastructure and for heritage construction projects in England which were paused due to the pandemic. The devolved administrations will receive £188 million: £33 million for Northern Ireland, £97 million for Scotland and £59 million for Wales.

Arts institutions are responding to this announcement, including The National Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company, and more! Check out all of the responses below.

RSC Executive Director, Catherine Mallyon and Artistic Director, Gregory Doran said:

"We are very pleased and relieved to hear news of the government's support package and investment in the arts and culture sector during this critical time. Thank you to the DCMS, HM Treasury and the many people in the sector who have worked together to demonstrate the critical role the arts play in our economic wellbeing and public life. We hope this investment will provide meaningful support for the whole sector: for the skilled workforce who create world-class theatre, and for theatres and companies at every scale throughout the UK. We are all ready to be part of a powerful civic, emotional and economic recovery for the country, and will be invaluable contributors to the UK's ability to re-emerge from the pandemic locally, nationally and on a world stage.

We look forward to receiving the detail of the support package when we will see in full how this will help the survival of the sector, and support our next steps to welcoming audiences back to live theatre. "

Arts Council England

Our response to the Government's announcement of support for the arts sector: pic.twitter.com/Mkp2IZQaoz - Royal Opera House (@RoyalOperaHouse) July 5, 2020

We're so pleased that the Government has announced vital support for the culture sector. pic.twitter.com/uQY0g2yNAm - National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) July 5, 2020

Government announces £1.57 billion rescue package to protect arts, culture & heritage industries. Read more here? https://t.co/Lxp7ZxCdEt pic.twitter.com/eIjL8WuVtF - Official London Theatre (@london_theatre) July 5, 2020

London Theatre Company

Nicholas Hytner, Co-director, said:

"This is a much better plan than anyone expected and it's a big achievement for DCMS. Obviously there's a lot of work to done and questions to be asked about how quickly these funds can be distributed, how they reach the artists who need support, and how soon we can connect with the audiences we're so desperate to serve. But I warmly welcome the way Rishi Sunak and Oliver Dowden have responded to the tenacious and detailed lobbying of the entire arts sector."

Thank you, Mr Sunak. And thanks to all who have advocated for the Arts' multi-billion pound contribution the UK economy. However, as well as companies, buildings and ideals, tens of thousands of industry freelancers need help through uncertain times ahead. Let's keep talking. https://t.co/O7x7ITJUsQ - Hugh Bonneville (@hughbon) July 5, 2020

We are completely overjoyed by the news this evening that £1.57 billion will be invested by the UK Government to protect our world-class cultural, arts and heritage institutions.



Please see some words from our Artistic Director and CEO @Fiona_Allan below ? pic.twitter.com/EwSL9R9eGe - Birmingham Hippodrome (@brumhippodrome) July 5, 2020

We must make sure together this goes as far as possible to support the extraordinary workforce of UK theatre. I am cautious about the detail, anxious about the amount, aware we have serious work to do to distribute effectively. But this took graft & for that I'm grateful #DCMS - Erica Whyman (@EricaWhyman) July 5, 2020

There was an urgent need for action and I am delighted and relieved Government have listened and responded. This package gives our sector a fighting chance of survival. Looking forward to seeing further details and to bringing our artists and audiences back to safe performances https://t.co/qgWWFIuB7t - Tamara Rojo (@TamaraRojo1) July 5, 2020

.@RishiSunak's lifeline to the arts could not be better judged. A world breaking £1.57bn for our world leading sector which has been hit hardest by the pandemic. As the industry faces continued uncertainty around reopening and returning to income generation,(1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/c3xy5IrArT - The Old Vic (@oldvictheatre) July 5, 2020

Theatre has tonight been given hope for the future. With all our sector, @LyricHammer looks forward to a bold, brave and reimagined future . Thank you to the government for hearing us. Brilliant response - we are here for what's next @DCMS #freelancers - Rachel O'Riordan (@_RachelORiordan) July 5, 2020

Very relieved. Thank you to everyone in the arts and in our audiences who tweeted, signed petitions, wrote letters to MPs and made the case to #SaveTheArtsUK. And thank you to the many people who have negotiated this publicly and privately for four exhausting months. It worked. - Tom Littler (@littler_tom) July 5, 2020

"We welcome this significant investment from the Government in our world-leading theatres and cultural institutions. As an independent charity, the Globe needs support throughout this difficult time and will now have the opportunity to plan to reopen fully by early 2021." [1/2] pic.twitter.com/wHRVG4CdvD - Shakespeare's Globe (@The_Globe) July 5, 2020

