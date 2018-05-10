Rosie O'Donnell Eyes Broadway With One Woman Show

Could Rosie O'Donnell be bringing a one woman show to Broadway? Extra chatted with Rosie on Tuesday night where she confirmed that she is hoping to do so.

"Hopefully gonna do a Broadway show," she teased. "A one-woman show, a stand-up that we're going to record for a comedy album."

Read more, and watch a video of the interview, here.

Rosie O'Donnell recently appeared as Tracy Turnblad's gym teacher in NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE. She is a recipient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, and is a longtime proponent of theatre. Her Broadway credits include "Seussical!", "Grease", and "Fiddler on the Roof". O'Donnell won the Daytime Emmy for her long-running talk show which ran from 1996 - 2002. She has also served as host of ABC's THE VIEW.


