Rose Marie, Legendary Star of Broadway, Film & TV Dies at 94

The longest active career in entertainment history has come to an end. Rose Marie, Star of Broadway, Film, Radio and TV (The Dick Van Dyke Show / The Doris Day Show / Hollywood Squares) has passed at the age of 94 on December 28th in Van Nuys, CA.

Just two months ago, in early November Sardi's Restaurant unveiled a long-awaited caricature of the showbiz legend after a BroadwayWorld interview (timed to the release of her must-watch documentary) revealed that her famous face was not on the restaurant's walls.

Born on the day that the Broadway musical "Rose-Marie" opened, Rose Marie had entertainment's longest and most fascinating entertainment careers in history. She began at the age of 3 by winning an amateur contest that took her to Atlantic City where she was billed as Baby Rose Marie. She became a popular radio personality appearing on numerous top shows of the time. She eventually received her own program on NBC and recorded some of the most successful albums on the Mercury label. Her extensive touring took her to some of the finest showplaces across the country. Rose Marie would sing for presidents Coolidge, Hoover and Roosevelt. She starred in several of the earliest talking films, beginning with a 1929 short, Baby Rose Marie the Child Wonder, which was screened in theaters before feature films such as "The Jazz Singer."

She appeared in several pictures for Paramount, including "International House" and "Big Broadcast of 1935." She married her husband, musician Bobby Guy, who was the lead trumpeter for the NBC orchestra on "The Tonight Show" and moved to California. In 1946, when Las Vegas opened its first big-time casino hotel, The Flamingo, Rose Marie became the First Lady of Las Vegas when she was hired by Benjamin "Bugsy" Segal as one of the headliners, along with Jimmy Durante and Xavier Cugat . She had a brief Broadway career in Top Banana with Phil Silvers and in 1960 she accepted her first regular role on "My Sister Eileen."

When "The Dick Van Dyke Show" premiered in 1961, Rose Marie became a household name as the quick-witted comedy writer, Sally Rogers. After five seasons, she moved to "The Doris Day Show." She was the only original member of the hit game show "Hollywood Squares" to have worked on all of its reincarnations and hosts.

She extensively toured the night-club circuit with Rosemary Clooney, Helen O'Connell & Margaret Whiting in 4 Girls 4. She received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 3, 2001. When asked about retiring she said, "I've been in show business my whole life. Why start something new now?" She later released her best selling memoirs "Hold The Roses" in 2006.

Her famous hair bow, which had a strong personal significance that she refused to elaborate on, was inducted into the Smithsonian along with other items from her extensive career in 2008. In 2017, the critically acclaimed film, "Wait For Your Laugh" by director Jason Wise premiered, about the incredible life and career of the former child star turned adult legend and icon. Rose Marie was very proud of the film and how well it was received by fans and industry. Late in life she discovered a love for social media, which allowed her to interact directly with fans.

Rose Marie is survived by her daughter Georgiana Marie "Noopy" and her son-in-law Steven Rodrigues. Service announcements pending. In lieu of flowers donations to Thrive and Heaven Helper's Rescue are requested.

