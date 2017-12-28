Rose Marie, Legendary Star of Broadway, Film & TV Dies at 94
The longest active career in entertainment history has come to an end. Rose Marie, Star of Broadway, Film, Radio and TV (The Dick Van Dyke Show / The Doris Day Show / Hollywood Squares) has passed at the age of 94 on December 28th in Van Nuys, CA.
Just two months ago, in early November Sardi's Restaurant unveiled a long-awaited caricature of the showbiz legend after a BroadwayWorld interview (timed to the release of her must-watch documentary) revealed that her famous face was not on the restaurant's walls.
Born on the day that the Broadway musical "Rose-Marie" opened, Rose Marie had entertainment's longest and most fascinating entertainment careers in history. She began at the age of 3 by winning an amateur contest that took her to Atlantic City where she was billed as Baby Rose Marie. She became a popular radio personality appearing on numerous top shows of the time. She eventually received her own program on NBC and recorded some of the most successful albums on the Mercury label. Her extensive touring took her to some of the finest showplaces across the country. Rose Marie would sing for presidents Coolidge, Hoover and Roosevelt. She starred in several of the earliest talking films, beginning with a 1929 short, Baby Rose Marie the Child Wonder, which was screened in theaters before feature films such as "The Jazz Singer."
She extensively toured the night-club circuit with Rosemary Clooney, Helen O'Connell & Margaret Whiting in 4 Girls 4. She received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 3, 2001. When asked about retiring she said, "I've been in show business my whole life. Why start something new now?" She later released her best selling memoirs "Hold The Roses" in 2006.