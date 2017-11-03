Photo Flash: Rose Marie Poses with Her New Sardi's Portrait!

Earlier today, Sardi's unveiled a caricature for showbiz legend Rose Marie, coinciding with "Wait For Your Laugh: The Longest Career in Showbiz History," starring Dick Van Dyke, Carl Reiner, Tim Conway, Peter Marshall and, of course, Miss Rose Marie.

She wasn't able to make it to the unveiling, but check out a photo of the legend posing with her new portrait below and check back later for BroadwayWorld's complete coverage!

I'm so honored to be at @SardisNYC...it only took me 90 years to get here, but I made it. pic.twitter.com/bQYQUfESMt - Rose Marie-Official (@RoseMarie4Real) November 3, 2017





This week marks the 66th anniversary of Rose Marie's premiere on Broadway in TOP BANANA. A frequent patron of Sardi's, her most notable visit was Nov. 1, 1951, when she and the rest of the cast waited around for their opening night reviews. The story of that night is featured in her documentary.



Rose Marie logged over 300 performances in TOP BANANA, a musical that garnered leading man, Phil Silvers, a TONY.



Many of the stars she worked with have already been honored with caricatures on Sardi's famed walls, including Dick Van Dyke, Mary Tyler Moore, Milton Berle, and Joan Rivers just to name a few.



It's been 45 years since Rose Marie last appeared on the great white way, but that just makes this honor all the more special.



"I can't believe this. I never thought this would happen and I'm so thrilled to be part of the history there at Sardi's. I loved my time on Broadway and it's a real honor to be included. I just love it and am so grateful to Max and Sean," said Rose Marie.



"Wait For Your Laugh" with Dick Van Dyke, Carol Reiner, Peter Marshall, Tim Conway, and of course Rose Marie, had its world premiere on opening night film Mill Valley Film Festival, before heading to New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles (listed below). These screenings will qualify the film for Academy Award consideration under "Best Documentary."



Iconic and legendary producer, writer and actor, Carl Reiner, couldnt contain his enthusiasm saying at private cast and crew screening, "This is no bullshit ... This is the finest documentary about anybody I have ever ... ever seen. And why is the best documentary, because it about someone who deserved to have the best documentary made. Im immediately saying 'Where do we vote?!' Because this has to win every award it ever goes after. I salute you Rosie!"





