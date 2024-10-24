Video: Bridgett Everett is Working on a Broadway Project With Patti LuPone

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bridget Everett has revealed that she is working on a Broadway project with Patti LuPone. During a recent appearance on TODAY, she talked about her friendship with Patti and how it has developed.

"I'm such a huge fan of her, to me Patti LuPone is the greatest Broadway living diva," Everett gushed, before revealing, "Actually, we are sort of working on something together for Broadway."

"Patti saw me sing a couple of times, she's invited me on the stage at Carnegie Hall a couple tims, she's had me sing with her at the New York Philharmonic," she shared. "We just really kind of have a kindred spirit. I just think Patti is the coolest, she says exactly what's on her mind."

Watch Patti LuPone and Bridget Everett perform Bob Dylan's "Forever Young" here.

No further details were given on what can be expected from this upcoming project.

Watch the full clip below!

About Bridget Everett

Film, theater and television credits include Inside Amy Schumer, Two Broke Girls, Sex And The City (movie), The Bleep Show w/Whitney Cummings, Bridget and Neal are F*cking and Adam Is Watching, At Least It’s Pink, and most recently a guest spot at Carnegie Hall performing with the legendary Patti LuPone. Bridget has appeared at Montreal and Chicago's Just For Laughs Festival, HBO's Aspen United States Comedy Arts Festival, The Adelaide International Cabaret Festival, The San Francisco Sketchfest, FunFunFun and The New York Comedy Festival. Bridget and her band The Tender Moments just released their debut album (“POUND IT”)and play to sold-out crowds across the country.