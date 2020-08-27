Rockwood Music Hall Presents JAGGED LITTLE PILL Star Lauren Patten in Virtual Concert, September 15

Patten has also been seen on Broadway in the Tony-winning musical, Fun Home.

Rockwood Music Hall will host a series of livestreamed shows in September. Jagged Little Pill star Lauren Patten will take the stage September 15 for her own solo show.

Longtime residency holders Blake Morgan and Michael Daves as well as singer-songwriter Brian Dunne are also part of the lineup of show. All of the acts in the series had scheduled Rockwood concerts cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During its closure, Rockwood has kept busy with nightly free livestreams hosted on their Facebook and Instagram pages, accruing over 300,000 views while collecting donations in support of the artists performing and the venue. This announcement marks the next step in adjusting to being a live music venue in a new world.

The 4 shows will be streamed via ViDDD, a platform built specifically for livestreaming in-venue concerts, and all shows will be presented in 1080p high definition multi-cam video with soundboard-quality audio. The platform also boasts a chatroom, social reaction features, and tipping function.

Following the successful streams of Akie Bermiss and Tor Miller in August, Rockwood Music Hall is ready to move forward with the plan of providing multiple free live-from-home and paid live-in-venue options per week.

For additional information on all livestream shows, please visit https://viddd.co/rockwoodmusichall. Tickets for all shows are now on sale.

