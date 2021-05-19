Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez to Appear on THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PARTS

Award-winning songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez discuss creating songs for "WandaVision", the Disney Plus TV series, "Frozen," and several of their other hits with host Patrick Pacheco on this episode of "THEATER: All the Moving Parts", premiering May 21 at 9:30PM on CUNY TV and streaming at THEATER: All the Moving Parts starting May 24th.

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez are one of the most celebrated songwriting teams in history, on stage and screen. Most recently, they wrote the acclaimed songs for "WandaVision" the hit TV series about superpower heroes living in suburbia. Robert, who is a double EGOT winner-Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, Tonys - has created the phenomenally successful "Avenue Q", "Book of Mormon" and "Frozen". Kristin has shared those awards, working with Robert on "Frozen", "Up Here", and "Coco", as well as collaborating with others on the musical, "In Transit". Speaking with Patrick Pacheco, this extraordinary team discusses their relationship both as a songwriting team and as husband and wife. Robert says, "The worst thing we can do is really damage our relationship, not write a bad song. We can always chuck a bad song. The quality of songwriting has never suffered, but our level of fun doing it has risen and risen and risen." Kristen gives credit to their children for making them better songwriters. Kristen says, "Katie and Annie have been this wonderful gift to our collaboration. They are introducing us to musical influences we never would have found on our own."

Patrick Pacheco says, "Given their extraordinary success, I was impressed, but not surprised, that Bobby and Kristen feel it's important to approach work with humility and a patient attitude toward each other's creative contributions. I got the sense that their equilibrium in family life, and productivity in the professional sphere, was hard won."

"THEATER: All the Moving Parts" is a monthly CUNY-TV show, featuring in-depth interviews with top theater artists, including playwright Theresa Rebeck, musical director Casey Nicholaw, intimacy director Claire Warden and set designer David Gallo. Of Pacheco, Rebeck said, "I felt like I was being interviewed by someone who knows me better than I know myself." Go to THEATER: All the Moving Parts to see these and other episodes.

PATRICK PACHECO is an Emmy-winning commentator and journalist whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Wall Street Journal, Esquire.com, and many other periodicals. He wrote the 2009 Disney documentary "Waking Sleeping Beauty," and is the co-writer, with Maria Cassi, of the play, "My Life with Men...and other animals." He is the writer and editor of the Amazon best seller "American Theatre Wing, An Oral History: 100 Years, 100 Voices, 100 Million Miracles."

KRISTEN ANDERSON-LOPEZ and ROBERT LOPEZ are the Oscar®- and Grammy®-award winning, married songwriting team behind Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2." They wrote the songs for the original "Frozen," for which they won the Oscar for best original song, for "Let it Go." They also wrote the Oscar-winning song "Remember Me" from Disney and Pixar's "Coco," and adapted "Frozen" for the Broadway stage. Their original song "Into the Unknown" from Disney's 2019 feature film "Frozen 2" was also nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe®.

Lopez and Anderson-Lopez have written for television, film and stage. Lopez co-conceived and co-wrote the hit musicals "Avenue Q" and "The Book of Mormon," both earning him Tony® Awards. Anderson-Lopez's show "In Transit" made history as the first all a cappella musical to run on Broadway, after earning recognition at the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel Awards for its Off-Broadway run. Their original musical "Up Here" premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse. They have written the songs for the acclaimed "WandaVision" Disney Plus TV series.

STREAMING on THEATER: All the Moving Parts starts Monday, May 24.