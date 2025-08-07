Robert Lenzi, Tyce Green and More Set for Reworked AMERICAN PSYCHO: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Houston Broadway Theatre has revealed the cast and creatives for the Houston Premiere of American Psycho: The Musical, a bold and razor-sharp new musical from Tony Award-winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Glee, Riverdale, Pretty Little Liars). Directed by Joe Calarco, this production features a new script and revised score from Aguirre-Sacasa and Sheik and will play a limited two-week engagement September 2-14, 2025 at The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (800 Bagby St., Houston, TX 77002). Tickets on sale now at houstonbroadwaytheatre.org.

Based on the best-selling novel by Bret Easton Ellis and the hit 2000 film, American Psycho is a stylish, twisted and unforgettable ride through a world of greed, beauty and blood. Originally premiering in London in 2013, American Psycho made its Broadway debut in 2016. This sexy and psychopathic new musical set in the epicenter of excess, will receive a whole new glow from the creators for the Houston production with new scenes, additional characters and an updated score.

American Psycho stars Robert Lenzi as Patrick Bateman and includes Paul Schwensen as Paul Owen; Tyce Green as Timothy Price; Kaye Tuckerman as Patrick’s Mother; Owen Claire Smith as Evelyn Williams; Michael Evan Williams as Craig McDermott; Jaedynn Latter as Jean; Jacquelyne Paige as Courtney Lawrence; Iván Moreno as Luis Carruthers; Kiser Shelton as David Van Patten; Ethan Achee as Sean Bateman; Ronnie Blaine as Detective Kimball; Morgan E. Kyle as Sabrina; Bella Ibis Valdes as Victoria; Kathy Liu as Vanden; Bianca Mio as Christine; Lydia Ruth Dawson as Female Swing; and Ben Knight as Male Swing.