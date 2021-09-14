Rite Of Summer Music Festival Presents ALARM WILL SOUND and A NYC Premiere By John Luther Adams

Celebrations of Rite of Summer Music Festival's 10th Anniversary season continue on Saturday, September 18th with two free concerts at 1pm and 3pm featuring Alarm Will Sound performing the NYC premiere of John Luther Adams' Ten Thousand Birds. This very special season will be presented in Nolan Park on Governors Island, New York City.

In a locale The New York Times has called a "Playground for the Arts," the aim of the Festival is simple: to present the highest quality live performances, and to bring free contemporary classical music to as many people as possible in a relaxed, fun, outdoor setting. The safety, health, and happiness of ROS audiences, artists, and crew are of primary concern to Artistic Directors Pam Goldberg and Blair McMillen. Social distancing will be required for everyone in attendance as well as the wearing of masks covering both noses and mouths.

Ferry tickets to Governors Island must be reserved in advance here: https://www.govisland.com/plan-your-visit/ferry

Ten Thousand Birds is based on the songs of birds that are native to, or migrate through the American northeast and midwest. It explores the connections between nature and music, a topic that John Luther Adams has pursued over the course of his remarkable career. Rite of Summer Music Festival is very grateful to the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund for underwriting this concert.

The NYC Audubon Society will host a 2pm birdwalk around Governors Island. ROS encourages audiences to take part to enhance their concert experiences and to enjoy this natural extension.

"After the isolating year we've all experienced, I feel celebratory about our 10th Anniversary Season. We are all in need of live music and presenting artists like The Knights and Alarm Will Sound with Ten Thousand Birds is both thrilling and life-affirming," says Artistic Director Pam Goldberg.

"Summertime traditionally brings rejuvenation and reconnection. We want this summer, in particular, to feel like a reconnection with all of you. Come join us for our 10th Anniversary season, set outdoors amongst the spacious lawns and trees of Nolan Park. We are ecstatic that two of the most exciting and boundary-pushing ensembles in the country - The Knights and Alarm Will Sound - are on our series this summer. These very special shows, each in their own marvelously unique way, will enable us to reconnect: to sound, to nature, to the outdoors, and to each other. Thank you for your continued support amidst a very surreal past year. We are so happy to be back, and we can't wait to see you this month. Be well, stay healthy, and we'll see you out on the Island," says Artistic Director Blair McMillen.

Rite of Summer shows will be presented twice the same day, at 1pm and 3pm, for each respective date in Nolan Park. Audiences should feel free to walk by, stop and listen, lay down a picnic blanket and relax, eat lunch, mingle, and take in these engaging live performances.





For a full ferry schedule and to reserve tickets, please visit https://www.govisland.com.

For more information, visit https://www.riteofsummer.com.