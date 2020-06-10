Rita Moreno and Gloria Estefan to Duet in Animated Episode of ONE DAY AT A TIME

Gloria Estefan and Rita Moreno will sing duet in the upcoming animated episode of One Day at a Time! The duo will perform a parody of Estefan's "Mi Tierra," according to Variety.

The ONE DAY AT A TIME animated special centers around Penelope's conservative family visiting. Penelope dreads that with the election coming up, they won't be able to avoid fighting over politics. The Alvarez family spends the episode discussing strategies of how to get through it, illustrated through fantasy sequences.

Moreno spoke about the performance saying, "We diss each other, and we're doing it to the tune of her beautiful, wonderful, saucy song. It's wonderful because she's letting us borrow this song, and we're parodying it. It's very short but it's very funny. We're very nasty with each other - as you know, our characters despise each other. She had a great time writing it, and I had a super time singing it."

In the episode, Moreno's character Lydia suggests they settle their political differences the old fashioned way: with a talent contest, which leads to her fantasizing about singing a duet with her sister, played by Estefan.

"Everybody loves me/They tell me I'm so lovely/Compare my voice to that of the angels/There's no one like me/That's what they say," Estefan sings.

Moreno sings: "I am THE ONE who has all the talent/My beauty's epic so hide your talons/Because this contest I'm gonna slay."

Moreno believes viewers will love the episode, and she continued to say, "I asked one of the producers if the animators might be interested if I made some funny faces ala Lydia that they could borrow for the animation. So after we did all of the recordings, my grandson, who is living with me downstairs while school is out, took a video with my phone. I made all of the faces that Lydia makes with respect to certain lines."

In response to COVID-19, production was put on hold so executive producer and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett landed on the idea of an animated special. Production was completed remotely and will premiere on June 16 on Pop TV.

The episode also features Melissa Fumero and Lin-Manuel Miranda!

Jonas Diamond, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Smiley Guy Studios in Toronto will be overseeing the animation.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the award-winning comedy inspired by Emmy® winner Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name tells the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family. The show features Penelope (Screen Actors Guild Award® winner Justina Machado), her mother Lydia (Emmy, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony® winner Rita Moreno), Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), Schneider (Todd Grinnell), Avery (India De Beaufort), Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz).

Read the original article on Variety.

Related Articles