Ripple Effect Artists to Present A Comedy Show At The Triad

Ripple Effect Artists embarks on its 12th season and the holiday season, offers up the gift of laughter. Join the fun at the Triad with The Ping Pong Room and Maysoon Zayid!

The Ping Pong Room is a live troupe consisting of politically savvy comedians, filmmakers, actors, television comedy writers, published authors, recording artists, and drag performers. Their show packs laughter, music, and lively social commentary.

They are joined by Maysoon Zayid, an actress, comedian, writer, and disability advocate. Maysoon is the co-founder/co-executive producer of the New York Arab American Comedy Festival and The Muslim Funny Fest. She was a full-time On Air Contributor to Countdown with Keith Olbermann and a columnist for The Daily Beast. She has most recently appeared on Oprah Winfrey Network's In Deep Shift, as well as 60 Minutes, and ABC News. Maysoon had the most viewed TED Talk of 2014 and was named 1 of 100 Women of 2015 by BBC. As a professional comedian, Maysoon has performed in top New York clubs and has toured extensively at home and abroad. She was a headliner on the Arabs Gone Wild Comedy Tour and The Muslims Are Coming Tour. Maysoon appeared alongside Adam Sandler in You Don't Mess with the Zohan and has written for VICE. She limped in New York Fashion Week, is a recurring character on General Hospital, and is the author of Audible's Find Another Dream.

This special hour-long program will be at the Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd Street, New York City on Wednesday, December 1 @ 7:00 p.m.

Admission is $25 and the venue has a 2-beverage minimum per person. Tickets available at https://rippleeffectartists.com/

All patrons must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival to gain admittance to the theater. Lack of proof will result in denial of entry with no refund.