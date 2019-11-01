Rialto Chatter: Will Tracy Letts' THE MINUTES Begin Performances on Broadway in February 2020?

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tracy Letts' The The Minutes will premiere on Broadway later this season. Now after an ominous tweet earlier today, we expect that the play will begin performance on February 25, 2020.

A theatre has not yet been announced.

The production, which premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2017, will reunite Letts with director Anna D. Shapiro, who also directed Letts' August: Osage County. The 90-minute play, featuring a cast of eleven actors, will be produced by Jeffrey Richards and Steve Traxler.

The Minutes is Letts' brisk, scathing new comedy about small-town politics and real-world power. Full of chicanery, back-stabbing, manipulation and perhaps some mistruths, the play refracts the current state of America and our politics through a town meeting in the very small fictional city of Big Cherry.

Letts, currently starring on Broadway in All My Sons, is the only person to win both a Tony Award for acting and a Pulitzer Prize. He is the author of Killer Joe, Bug, Man from Nebraska (Pulitzer finalist), August: Osage County (Pulitzer Prize, Tony® Award for Best Play), Superior Donuts, The Scavenger's Daughter, Mary Page Marlowe, Linda Vista and The Minutes (Pulitzer finalist). He also wrote the screenplays for the films Killer Joe, Bug, August: Osage County, and, currently in production, The Woman in the Window. He won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his performance as George in the Tony Award-winning revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, which premiered at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre.





