Rialto Chatter: Is Keanu Reeves Headed For Broadway?

Word around the rialto is that film actor Keanu Reeves may be planning his Broadway debut.

According to a new report from The New York Post, the actor is set to hit the stage in the classic Samuel Beckett play, Waiting for Godot.

There is currently no word on any other details surrounding the possible production.

Reeves, who is best known for his work in the popular franchises The Matrix, Bill & Ted, and John Wick, has previously expressed an interest in doing a musical.

He said, "I would love to be in a musical. But I can't sing so I'm not sure anybody else would want me in a musical... but I sure would try. I mean I could sing, but not really well. I can always dream."

Hilarious and heartbreaking, Waiting for Godot is the modern theater's indispensable document of rootlessness, uncertainty, and perpetually postponed deliverance. Since their first appearance in a tiny Paris theater in 1953, Samuel Beckett's iconic down-and-outs Vladimir and Estragon have rarely been off the stage. Nearly every evening, somewhere on the globe, they show up for their dubious appointment with a savior named Godot who never comes, filling time with games and musing aphoristically on existence.