Rialto Chatter: Will SWEENEY TODD Close Following Departure of Aaron Tveit & Sutton Foster?

Broadway's Sweeney Todd is currently starring Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Aaron Tveit and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. The pair played their first performance on February 9, 2024, and their limited 12-week engagement will conclude on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Will the show close following the stars' departures?

A recent article in the New York Times stated "after three months with Foster and Tveit, the show is expected to end its run."

In the initial departure announcement of the revival's orignal stars, Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, the production's Instagram account shared, "Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford will be departing Fleet Street on January 14, but you still have more chances to brave the chair dearie. Our tale is extending into Spring 2024!" suggesting that with the extension, the show would close in the spring.

About Sweeney Todd

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is directed by Thomas Kail.

Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.

