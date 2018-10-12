Rialto Chatter: Could a New Michael Friedman Musical Be Headed to The Vineyard?

The loss of Michael Friedman hit the Broadway community hard as a great talent was swept from the stage. According to social media personality Laura Heywood/BroadwayGirlNYC, the Vineyard may have an unheard musical by the late composer-lyricist in development.

Michael Friedman's credits include the musicals Unknown Soldier, Pretty Filthy, The Fortress of Solitude, Love's Labour's Lost, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, the last of which premiered at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre before arriving at The Public Theater and transferring to Broadway.

With the acclaimed company The Civilians, he also wrote music and lyrics for Canard Canard Goose, Gone Missing, Nobody's Lunch, This Beautiful City, In the Footprint, and The Great Immensity, and music for Anne Washburn's Mr. Burns.

Alongside his writing, he served as Encores! Off-Center Artistic Director at New York City Center, co-founder of The Civilians and artist-in-residence and director of Public Forum at The Public Theater.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles

Include