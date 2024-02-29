Rialto Chatter: Could STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE Move to Broadway Next?

Could Standing at the Sky's Edge be headed for Broadway in the future? According to Deadline's Baz Bamigboye, the production, currently playing in London's West End, was recently visited by The Shubert Organization's chairman and CEO, Robert E. Wankel.

Baz described Wankel's reaction to the production as "enraptured" and noted that "he left in a merry mood."

Could this mean that the show making receive a Broadway bow? Time will tell.

Check out photos from last night's opening night of Standing at the Sky's Edge here as well as production photos here.

Baz also noted that BBC commissioning executives also are booked to check out the musical. It was previously reported that the musical will be developed into a TV series from StudioCanal’s RED Production Company. Baz reports that a deal may be underway between RED and the BBC.

About Standing at the Sky's Edge

Standing at the Sky's Edge is now playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre through 3 August.

Written as a love letter to Sheffield and the city’s iconic Park Hill Estate, this 2023 Olivier Award-winning ‘Best New Musical’ is directed by Sheffield Theatres’ Artistic Director, Robert Hastie and features songs by the legendary Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley. With a hilarious and gut-wrenching book by Chris Bush, Standing at the Sky’s Edge charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades, navigating universal themes of love, loss and survival.