Photos: Inside Opening Night of STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE

Photos have been released from opening night of Sheffield Theatres' production of Standing at the Sky's Edge at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Photos include Richard Hawley, Jarvis Cocker, Maxine Peake, Adrian Lester, Rose Matafeo, Adrian Dunbar, Stephanie J Block, Josh Widdicombe, Samantha Spiro, Dylan Jones, John Bradley, Steve Lamacq, George Clarke, Nick O'Malley and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The production is currently booking in the West End until 3 August 2024.

Written as a love letter to Sheffield and the city’s iconic Park Hill Estate, this 2023 Olivier Award-winning ‘Best New Musical’ is directed by Sheffield Theatres’ Artistic Director, Robert Hastie and features songs by the legendary Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley. With a hilarious and gut-wrenching book by Chris Bush, Standing at the Sky’s Edge charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades, navigating universal themes of love, loss and survival.

The cast includes, Jonathan Andre playing the role of Max, Elizabeth Ayodele playing the role of Joy, Jonathon Bentley playing the role of Gary, Mya Fox-Scott playing the role of Jenny, Joel Harper-Jackson playing the role of Harry, Sharlene Hector playing the role of Grace, Samuel Jordan reprising the role of Jimmy, Rachael Louise Miller reprising the role of Cathy, Mel Lowe playing the role of Connie, David McKechnie reprising the role of Joe/Workman,Baker Mukasa reprising the role of George, Alastair Natkiel reprising the role of Marcus, Laura Pitt-Pulford playing the role of Poppy, Adam Price reprising the role of Charles, Lauryn Redding playing the role of Nikki, Nicola Sloane reprising the role of Vivienne, Lillie-Pearl Wildman playing the role of Justine, and Rachael Wooding reprising the role of Rose. They are joined by Monique Ashe-Palmer, Adam Colbeck-Dunn, Viquichele Cross, Jamie Doncaster, Caroline Fitzgerald, Jerome Lincoln, Sean McLevy and Karen Wilkinson.

The young company completing the cast are, Alayna Anderson, Luca Foster-Lejeune, Renée Hart, Eric Madgwick, Chioma Nduka, and Sam Stocks.