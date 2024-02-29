Photos: Inside Opening Night of STANDING AT THE SKY'S EDGE

The production is currently booking in the West End until 3 August 2024.

By: Feb. 29, 2024
Photos have been released from opening night of Sheffield Theatres' production of Standing at the Sky's Edge at the Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Photos include Richard Hawley, Jarvis Cocker, Maxine Peake, Adrian Lester, Rose Matafeo, Adrian Dunbar, Stephanie J Block, Josh Widdicombe, Samantha Spiro, Dylan Jones, John Bradley, Steve Lamacq, George Clarke, Nick O'Malley and Andrew Lloyd Webber. The production is currently booking in the West End until 3 August 2024.

Written as a love letter to Sheffield and the city’s iconic Park Hill Estate, this 2023 Olivier Award-winning ‘Best New Musical’ is directed by Sheffield Theatres’ Artistic Director, Robert Hastie and features songs by the legendary Sheffield singer-songwriter, Richard Hawley.  With a hilarious and gut-wrenching book by Chris Bush, Standing at the Sky’s Edge charts the hopes and dreams of three generations over the course of six tumultuous decades, navigating universal themes of love, loss and survival. 

The cast includes, Jonathan Andre playing the role of Max, Elizabeth Ayodele playing the role of Joy, Jonathon Bentley playing the role of Gary, Mya Fox-Scott playing the role of Jenny, Joel Harper-Jackson playing the role of Harry, Sharlene Hector playing the role of Grace, Samuel Jordan reprising the role of Jimmy, Rachael Louise Miller reprising the role of Cathy, Mel Lowe playing the role of Connie, David McKechnie reprising the role of Joe/Workman,Baker Mukasa reprising the role of George, Alastair Natkiel reprising the role of Marcus, Laura Pitt-Pulford playing the role of Poppy, Adam Price reprising the role of Charles, Lauryn Redding playing the role of Nikki, Nicola Sloane reprising the role of Vivienne, Lillie-Pearl Wildman  playing the role of Justine, and Rachael Wooding  reprising the role of Rose. They are joined by Monique Ashe-Palmer, Adam Colbeck-Dunn, Viquichele Cross, Jamie Doncaster, Caroline Fitzgerald, Jerome Lincoln, Sean McLevy and Karen Wilkinson.

The young company completing the cast are, Alayna Anderson, Luca Foster-Lejeune, Renée Hart, Eric Madgwick, Chioma Nduka, and Sam Stocks.

Photo Credit: Piers Allardyce

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Alistair Petrie

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Dylan Jones

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Christina Wilson & Robert Elms

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Adrian Lester

Standing At The Sky's Edge
George Clarke

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Guy Pratt

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Guest & Gabriel Lobao

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Helen Sharman

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Jarvis Cocker

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Isobel Mcarthur

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Hugh Fernley-Whittingstall & guest

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Jarvis Cocker

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Jeremy Chopra

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Jo Whiley

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Jessica Henwick

Standing At The Sky's Edge
John Bradley

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Lliana Bird

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Josh Widdicombe & Rose Hanson

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Maxine Peake

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Reece Shearsmith

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Nick O'Nally & guest

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Meera Syal

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Rhea Norwood

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Richard Arnold

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Rhoda Daka

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Robert Hastie (director of Standing at the Sky's Edge)

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Richard Hawley

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Rose Matafeo

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Samantha Spiro

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Ruth Gemmell

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Steve Lamacq

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Stephanie J Block & Adrian Dunbar

Standing At The Sky's Edge
Steve Lamacq

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge

Standing At The Sky's Edge




