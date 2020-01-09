Rialto Chatter: Anne Hathaway and Kit Harrington In Talks For New Hollywood Play DOUBLE FEATURE

Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway and Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington are in "very early discussions" to star opposite one another in Double Feature, a new play from John Logan.

The new work will feature two plays in one and will touch on Hollywood legends such as director Alfred Hitchcock, actress Tippi Hedren and horror auteur, Vincent Price.

The play aims to hit Broadway in 2021, with hopes for a West End production to follow. There is no confirmation on either run at this time.

Anne Hathaway won an Academy Award for her portrayal of Fantine in the big screen adaptation of Les Miserables. Her other stage roles include Grounded (Public Theater) and Twelfth Night (Shakespeare in the Park).

Harrington played Jon Snow on HBO's "Game of Thrones," a global phenomenon that aired eight seasons over the past eight years. He was nominated for two Emmys for his performance as the resurrected hero of the Night's Watch. He got his start in the West End production of "War Horse."





Related Articles