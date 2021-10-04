Rhonda Hansome Will Perform Solo Show LIE BABY LIE! at Gene Frankel Theatre

How did a hard working Black single mother raise a girl to survive mean streets from Bed-Stuy to the Bronx? Award winning comedian Rhonda Hansome shares tales of murder, sex, and gentrification from a life shaped by a mother's motto: "Lie Baby, Lie!" at the Gene Frankel Theatre in Manhattan on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7pm.(EST). Presented by the City Artists Corps, admission to Rhonda's 45 - minute "tragi-comedy" is free however RSVP's (https://liebabylie.eventbrite.com) and masks are required. The Off-Off Broadway Gene Frankel Theatre - located at 24 Bond Street - can be reached by taking the #6 train to Bleecker Street or the "F" to Broadway-Lafayette.

For additional info, contact: (212)777-1767 / genefrankeltheatre@gmail.com.

Hansome, an actress and award winning director/comedian who portrayed Bermuda in the film 'Pretty Woman' has directed 35 productions, including 'American Captives: Lena Baker and Sandra Bland' at Dixon Place mainstage. Her comedy has opened for Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, James Brown and Diana Ross in venues from NY's Radio City Music Hall to LA's Greek Theatre. Rhonda tells stories at Generation Women, Yum's The Word, Tale: NYs Finest Storytelling, Rose Valley and Bady House Storytelling Concerts.

For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com.