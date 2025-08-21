Rhonda Hansome To Perform At EAT DRINK LAUGH Comedy Show At Pangea On August 23

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor and comedian Rhonda “Passion” Hansome (SiriusXM’s John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything, Showtime at the Apollo) will perform in the Eat Drink Laugh live comedy showcase on Saturday, August 23 at Pangea Restaurant-Cabaret in Manhattan’s East Village.

Hansome will appear alongside host Paul Hallasy and a lineup including Eric Spahn, Debbie Bazza, Jeff Greenberg, Joan Reinmuth, Mindy Matijasevic, Bob Greenberg, Rob Sajous, Mike Hernandez, Tom Padovano, and Terry Ann Zander.

Located at 178 Second Avenue (11th Street), Pangea is accessible by the “N” or “R” train to 8th Street or the #6 train to Astor Place.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, with a $20 minimum per person. Seating is first come, first served. All sales are final. For more information or advance tickets, visit pangeanyc.com or contact info@pangeanyc.com / 212-995-0900.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous television programs including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline’s Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, The Arsenio Hall Show, An Evening at the Improv, and The Joan Rivers Show. She is a BackStage Bistro Award winner for Outstanding Comedian and has opened for artists such as Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason, and The Pointer Sisters.

Hansome is also an award-winning Off-Broadway director with more than 40 production credits in the New York metropolitan area. She was nominated for Best Director (Dust of Egypt) in the 2022 New York Theater Festival and created and performed her solo show Lie Baby Lie as part of the City Artists Corps at the Gene Frankel Theatre in 2021. Earlier this year, she hosted the Sixth Annual Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest in New York City.

For details on upcoming projects and appearances, visit rhondahansome.com.