Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh-In on THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway!

The critically acclaimed new Broadway musical THE BAND'S VISIT opens tonight, November 9, 2017, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

THE BAND'S VISIT features music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, a book by NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses, based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Drama Desk, Lortel, Joe A. Callaway and Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Katrina Lenk, Tony Shalhoub, John Cariani, Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Madison Micucci and James Rana. Musicians include Andrea Grody, Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and David Garo Yellin.

Matt Windman, amNY: While there is little plot or character development, one by one the players open up in song and dialogue, revealing that they are suffering from emotional paralysis and the monotony of everyday life. The integration of David Cromer's intimate and sensitive direction; David Yazbek's Middle-Eastern flavored score, much of which is performed onstage by cast members; and Itamar Moses' book, which hews closely to the original screenplay, is so seamless that it is virtually impossible to pick apart. They have turned a slight, short, quiet tale into an urgent, realistic and relatable portrait of vulnerable individuals from different cultures who are able to make an unexpected human connection, often just through a shared appreciation for music.

Elizabeth Bradley, Broadway News: The opening of "The Band's Visit" at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, after a triumphant off-Broadway run last spring, is very good news for many reasons. At its best, theater helps us fill a deep-seeded need, and in these daunting times it is hard to imagine a theatergoer who will not find solace and happiness in the exquisitely rendered serenade to our shared humanity that is "The Band's Visit."

Dana Schwartz, Entertainment Weekly: The Band's Visit is understated, probably better described as charming than life-altering, but its scale reinforces the moral themes of the musical itself. Nothing very important happens, no. A boy learns how to talk to girls, a woman recognizes the ways in which she's become stuck, a couple breaks apart and comes together again. Some of these humans who have lost things and who are lost themselves happen to be Arab, and some happen to be Israeli. It's a quiet, beautiful thing The Band's Visit does, and while I wished there had been more something - more emotional payoff, or catharsis - I also recognize that that's sort of the point. A-

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: One of the small miracles of The Band's Visit is that this wistful new musical - in which themes of waiting, yearning and inertia play a significant part - weaves such seduction out of ephemeral encounters unfolding over a single uneventful night. As soothing as a cool breeze across desert sands, this gorgeous, minor-key show won a deserved cluster of awards in its premiere late last year at the Atlantic Theater Company. It transfers to Broadway with its delicate alchemy intact, borne aloft by the intoxicating Middle-Eastern rhythms of David Yazbek's original score, and by the soulful performances of an exemplary ensemble.

Steven Suskin, The Huffington Post: There's music in the air at the Barrymore: sweetly lush, jasmine-scented melody which bathes the stage-and the audience-in an evening of enchantment. The Band's Visit is the title, from composer/lyricist David Yazbek, bookwriter Itamar Moses and director David Cromer. A uniquely unconventional musical told in a new manner, it follows pretty much in the steps of Fun Home, Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen: which is to say, it is another musical which tracks a new, different and exciting path.

Michael Schulman, The New Yorker: "The Band's Visit" doesn't quite shake its cinematic roots-you can still sense the understated quirkiness of an indie film-but it succeeds on the strength of its cast and creators, who know exactly what, and when, to hold back. We're left wondering what significance the orchestra's time in Bet Hatikva will have for the characters, but one thing is certain: they'd never fess up to it. "Once, not long ago, a group of musicians came to Israel, from Egypt," Dina says after the band departs, retreating back to her café and her poker face. "You probably didn't hear about it. It wasn't very important."

Peter Marks, The Washington Post: Beautiful music, beautiful story, beautiful acting. To quote the Emcee in "Cabaret": Even the orchestra is beautiful. In this case, it consists of eight actor-musicians, portraying the members of a ceremonial police band from Alexandria, Egypt, who have been invited to play a good will concert in Israel. Except they arrive in the wrong town, a desert backwater where the blasé residents can't be shaken easily out of their arid torpor. Not even by the sudden appearance in their midst of courtly, uniformed fellows from a neighboring if culturally distinct country, bearing clarinets and cellos and the enticing hints of the world beyond.

Jordan Hoffman, The Times of Israel: After a fruitful run Off-Broadway, "The Band's Visit" has moved to the Great White Way and it is a tremendous success. Though certain aspects of the film can never be replaced, like the deadpan imagery in some of its cinematography and the marvelous performance by Sasson Gabai, the stage version takes a small cinematic curiosity and enlarges it to something bold and unforgettable.

