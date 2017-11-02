Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Ayad Akhtar's JUNK, Opening Tonight on Broadway

Lincoln Center Theater presents Junk, a new play by Ayad Akhtar, directed by Doug Hughes, opening tonight, November 2, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

It's 1985. Robert Merkin (Pasquale), the resident genius of the upstart investment firm Sacker Lowell, has just landed on the cover of Time Magazine. Hailed as "America's Alchemist," his proclamation that "debt is an asset" has propelled him to dizzying heights. Zealously promoting his belief in the near-sacred infallibility of markets, he is trying to re-shape the world.

Junk stars Ito Aghayere, Phillip James Brannon, Tony Carlin, Demosthenes Chrysan, Jenelle Chu, Caroline Hewitt, Rick Holmes, Ted Koch, Ian Lassiter, Teresa Avia Lim, Adam Ludwig, Sean McIntyre, Nate Miller, Steven Pasquale, Ethan Phillips, Matthew Rauch, Matthew Saldivar, Charlie Semine, Michael Siberry, Miriam Silverman, Joey Slotnick, Henry Stram and Stephanie Umoh.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Matt Windman, amNY: "Junk" marks a critical departure point for Akhtar, a Pakistani-American writer whose prior dramas involved Pakistani-Americans (the Pulitzer Prize-winning "Disgraced," "The Who & The What") and an American kidnapped by a Pakistani terrorist ("The Invisible Hand"). Even while many of the characters are underdeveloped, the commentary on anti-Semitism feels tacked on and the industry lingo can throw off a layperson, "Junk" is engrossing from start to finish and Doug Hughes' sleek, high-powered and fluid production (staged around a two-story set of empty squares and shining surfaces) never lags in momentum.

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Paradoxically, "Junk" actually represents something of a power grab by Akhtar, the ambitious young author of "Disgraced" and other taut, oft-domestic, one-act dramas, for a more robust and defining place in the discourse of the American theater. Especially as produced here, "Junk" is an epic, strutting, restless, sexually charged, slam-bang-wham piece of work, something akin to the huge socio-political dramas by the likes of David Hare, produced for years at the National Theatre in London but far less common on this, less reflective side of the Atlantic. There's a gaping hole, and Akhtar jumps in feet first with his fish-eye lens. Wall Street peddlers will sense there's a kindred spirit building this house of cards, even as Akhtar takes them down.

Terry Teachout, Wall Street Journal: Ayad Akhtar's "Junk" is a parable of capitalism and its discontents whose villain-in-chief is a junk-bond salesman named, none too discreetly, "Robert Merkin" (Steven Pasquale). It's performed at breakneck speed by a budget-busting cast of 23 actors, an ensemble so huge that it would have taken a Tom Stoppard-or a Shakespeare-to portray the individual characters as anything other than stick figures. Mr. Akhtar is talented, but not that talented.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Money talks, but in Ayad Akhtar's trenchant Junk, people do plenty of talking for it. The playwright has a lot of explaining to do: His subject is the carnivore capitalism of 1980s Wall Street, and he spends much of the play briefing the audience on hostile takeovers and insider trading. But the details don't feel sweaty. Staged by Doug Hughes for Lincoln Center Theater, whose taste for quasidocumentary epics was also evinced in last season's Oslo, Junk melds a breadth of genres-crime story, tragedy, issue play, cautionary tale-into a fast-moving, broad-ranging social thriller.

Barbara Schuler, Newsday: Doug Hughes' staging moves briskly on a minimalist set by John Lee Beatty, where we go from boardroom to bedroom meeting some of the collateral damage: Merkin's wife, Amy (Miriam Silverman), a financial whiz herself; the hapless investor Murray Lefkowitz (Ethan Phillips), who wants to back out but instead throws in another few million; and Thomas Everson Jr. (Rick Holmes), the CEO of the steel company Merkin's trying to take over. There's an underlying suggestion of religious bigotry, as Everson rails about a character named Israel or any of "his people" having a stake in the family company.

Jeremy Gerard, Deadline: So it's a clever deception, this wall of numbers created by designer John Lee Beatty, who is much better known for sets that look like places where people actually live. The people who live in the world of Ayad Akhtar's Junk, which,opened tonight at Lincoln CenterTheater, have heads full of numbers, closets hung with hand-tailored suits and barrels, barges, of cash. They live in architected apartments that look like high-end hotel suites and guzzle Ch. Petrus like so much soda pop. Their children roll through parks in tank-like perambulators pushed by nannies with back-up nannies. Not that I'm envious.

Joe Dziemianowicz, The Daily News: It makes for a Broadway play that's accessible, but not illuminating or surprising. Once those guys with the tape machines show up, it's clear where we're headed. Too bad, considering that Akhtar's 2013 Pulitzer-winning "Disgraced," about racial and religious divides, packed a wallop even with its flaws. "Junk," at the Vivian Beaumont at Lincoln Center, is polished but lacks a satisfying punch. A sly little jab at the end isn't the same thing.

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: Directed by Doug Hughes with a solid cast of 23 and a tireless foot on the accelerator, this is the kind of large-canvas, intelligent drama that Lincoln Center Theater does impeccably, notably so last season with Oslo. The difference, however, is that J.T. Rogers' Tony-winning play had richly individualized characters with incisively drawn cultural distinctions to flesh out the dense detail of its political history lesson. Junk, by contrast, is populated with aggressive arbitrageurs, inside traders and number-crunching sharks, all swimming more or less in the same pool.

