Resounding Announces Residency at Radial Park, Presenting TREASURE ISLAND, THE TEMPEST, BEYOND THE VEIL and More

Resounding, the immersive live-audio entertainment company, will return to New York City with a month-long residency at the theatrical drive-in experience Radial Park at Halletts Point Play presenting immersive audio plays Friday, April 23 through Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Resounding will perform and simulcast five immersive audio plays in five weeks, helmed by Creative Director Steve Wargo, including a remount of the company's popular Treasure Island, an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempest, a new ghost thriller, Beyond The Veil and an unauthorized parody in iambic pentameter of a classic film script, Clu-eth. The fifth production, a musical, and casting will be announced in the coming days.

Performances will be held every Friday and Saturday from April 23 - May 22, and Sunday May 23 at 8:00 PM ET and run 70 - 90 minutes each. Tickets, starting at just $10, are now on sale at resounding.live/radialpark.

Additional free tickets will be available to NYCHA Astoria Houses residents via digital lottery.

Audiences will have the opportunity to experience the broadcast in person, "silent disco"-style, at Radial Park or remotely via live audio stream at resounding.live. In-person audiences will also enjoy atmospheric projections on Radial Park's 50x60 foot screen. Remote audiences are encouraged to enjoy a "night out, in" with exclusive access to dinner menu suggestions, themed decor inspiration, and a custom cocktail recipe for each show, created and curated by award-winning NYC bartender Jena Ellenwood.

Resounding Director of Operations Blair Russell said, "This is an incredible opportunity at this pivotal point in history to bring live performance back to New York in a manner which is safe for everyone involved, and ambitious enough to satisfy the audiences of the greatest city in the world."

Steve Wargo added, "Creating and performing five pieces in five weeks is a daunting task, but this is a time for valor, a time to remind the world how brave and stalwart NYC actors and artists are. We've all waited a year for this moment, and we accept this challenge with confidence."

Fresh off a successful launch and fall run of remotely produced and performed live audio plays (Dracula with Norm Lewis; Treasure Island with Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis; The Nutcracker and the Mouse King with Telly Leung and Storm Lever), Resounding will be producing some of the first live entertainment events in New York City in 2021 at the stunning outdoor venue in Astoria featuring unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline.

Guests can enjoy the interactive, theatrical show from the safety of their own vehicles or via reserved picnic tables spaced appropriately for social distancing for those who prefer biking, walking, or taking the ferry to Halletts Point Play.

Following the requirements of government and health officials, Radial Park will continue to implement strict health and safety protocols including temperature checks upon arrival via an infrared, touchless thermometer; color-coded wristbands for social distancing; and more.

Radial Park's cinemersive experience, dubbed "Broadway at the Drive-In," officially opened October 1, 2020 with Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera on the big screen along with live specially interwoven musical numbers from Broadway's Derrick Davis and Ali Ewoldt alongside a live 11-piece orchestra and continued with Purple Rain featuring Aaron Marcellus, Nick Rashad Burroughs and Lenesha "Sister" Randolph and Selena, starring two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada singing hits from the films in front of live bands. This Spring Broadway at the Drive-In returns with the iconic, blockbuster, fan-favorite film, The Blues Brothers beginning Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Radial Park at Halletts Point Play is led by producers Jeremy Shepard and Marco Shalma with a creative team that includes two-time Tony Award and three-time Emmy Award winner Dale Badway (Executive Producer and Creative Director) Shira Milikowsky (Creative Director and Producer) and Vanjah Boikai (Associate Producer).

The Resounding team includes Steve Wargo (Creative Director), Blair Russell (Director of Operations), Jen Ash (Production & Broadcast Director), and Holly Buczek, CSA (Casting Director).

Blair Russell is a recipient of AKA NYC's Black Producer 500 Hours Initiative, a program designed to support emerging black creators and producers. The AKA team will be donating creative, strategic, and marketing hours to work on Resounding.