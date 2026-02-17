Renversons Dance Debuts 'ORIGINS' at New York Live Arts in April 2026

Renversons Dance has announced its inaugural season, Origins, premiering at New York Live Arts on April 3rd and 4th, 2026. The mixed-bill program features four bold new contemporary ballet works choreographed by Artistic Director Minnie Lane and Guest Choreographer Adriana Pierce, founder of Queer the Ballet.

Founded in 2025, Renversons is a New York-based contemporary ballet company reimagining what a ballet company can be. Rooted in care, collaboration, and artistic integrity, Renversons creates work that both honors and talks back to the ballet canon.

The program, Origins, highlights Renversons' mission to expand ballet's possibilities through conceptual storytelling and innovative movement. Recreation, choreographed by Minnie Lane, draws inspiration from social dances across time, restaged for the ballet stage and performed in sneakers to a lively folk soundtrack. The Gallery, also by Lane, explores community and perception, set to the experimental sounds of Electric Fields. Adriana Pierce's new quartet Kiss the Rhythm, set to music by the New York-based duo big dog little dog, examines repetition and ritual as a pathway to self-soothing. Bury Your Gaze, a reimagined 20-minute expansion of Lane's acclaimed short work, reframes mythic narratives through a distinctly queer lens and features music by Jean-Michel Blais.

Event Details:

Venue: New York Live Arts, 219 W 19th St, New York, NY 10011

Performances: April 3, 2026 at 7:30 PM April 4, 2026 at 7:30 PM



About Renversons:

Renversons [ron-ver-sohn] creates and performs dynamic, conceptual contemporary ballet grounded in the belief that ballet is not a relic, but an evolving medium open to interrogation, disruption, and reinvention. Through intentional collaboration, we challenge the traditions that no longer serve us and invoke practices that honor the full humanity of our artists.

Our name comes from the ballet step renversé and from the French word renversements, which translates to reversals, upsets, transformations. Renversons [ron-ver-sohn] means many things: We overturn. We upend. We overthrow. We were born from ballet, we love ballet, and we are committed to reshaping it for today. For us, this means interrogating if the conventional path serves us and reimagining new pathways when it doesn't.

Founded in 2025 by Artistic Director Minnie Lane, Renversons is rethinking what a ballet company can be. At the heart of our mission lies the belief that dancers' financial, physical, emotional, and artistic well-being are essential to the creative process. ​​

Our artistic vision is rooted in conceptual contemporary ballet that engages in active dialogue with the ballet canon, paying homage to tradition while challenging its limits-offering new stories, new bodies, and new possibilities for ballet. Through same-sex partnering, riffs on classical archetypes, and bold choreographic experimentation, we create works that embrace inclusivity and embody fresh narratives.