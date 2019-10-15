Renee Elise Goldsberry Joins Cast of EVIL on CBS

Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry has joined the cast of CBS' supernatural drama Evil for multi-episode arc, according to Deadline.

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings.

Goldsberry will play Renee Harris, a dynamic, hard-driving attorney who works for the Catholic Church. She has a past connection with David: She's the sister of his late girlfriend Julia.

Goldsberry received the Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award and Lucille Lortel Award for her performance off and on Broadway in the musical phenomenon Hamilton. Since winning the Tony Award, she has appeared in Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down for Netflix and shot the title role for HBO's The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks opposite Oprah Winfrey. She is currently starring in the Netflix series Altered Carbon. Goldsberry will be seen on the big screen next month with a role in Trey Edward Shults' Waves, co-starring Sterling K. Brown, Lucas Hedges, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell.

Prior to Hamilton, Goldsberry's appearances on stage included her Outer Critics Circle Award nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play Good People, as well as the original stage version of The Color Purple. She made her Broadway debut in The Lion King and was the last "Mimi" in Rent. Her off-Broadway appearances have included several Shakespeare productions for The Public Theater's New York Shakespeare Festival, where Hamilton originated. Her television appearances include her recurring roles on The Good Wife, Law & Order: SVU and The Following. She was nominated twice for a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance on One Life to Live. On film she appeared in Sisters with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and in Every Secret Thing with Diane Lane and Elizabeth Banks.

Read the original article on Deadline.





