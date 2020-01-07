Rene Zellweger, FROZEN 2 Among Nominees for the 2020 BAFTA Awards - See Full List!

Article Pixel Jan. 7, 2020  

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominations for the EE British Academy Film Awards in 2020.

The nominations were announced by Ella Balinska and Asa Butterfield at BAFTA Piccadilly in London.

The EE British Academy Film Awards, which recognize the very best in film of the past year, take place on Sunday 2 February at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton and will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and BBC One HD in the UK and in all major territories around the world.

See the full list of nominations below!

Best Film

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)
Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)

Film Not In The English Language

The Farewell
For Sama
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

Documentary

American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack

Animated Film

Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

Director

1917, Sam Mendes
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

Original Screenplay

Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy

Leading Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Original Score

1917, Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino
Joker, Hildur Guđnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams

Casting

Joker, Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes, Nina Gold

Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
Le Mans '66 (Ford v. Ferrari), Phedon Papamichael
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Editing

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Le Mans '66 (Ford v. Ferrari), Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Fred Raskin

Production Design

1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

Costume Design

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Judy, Jany Temime
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Make Up & Hair

1917, Naomi Donne
Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou


Sound

1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Le Mans '66 (Ford v. Ferrari), David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

Special Visual Effects

1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

British Short Animation

Grandad Was A Romantic, Maryam Mohajer
In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher
The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

British Short Film

Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

Rising Star Award

Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward

Photo Credit: PATHE UK



