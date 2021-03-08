Renée Elise Goldsberry & Javier Muñoz Will Star in EUREKA! on Disney Junior

Production is underway on Disney Junior's "Eureka!," an animated music-filled series about a talented young inventor living in the fantastical prehistoric world of Rocky Falls. The series is set to premiere later this year. Ruth Righi (Disney Channel's "Sydney to the Max") stars as the voice of title character, Eureka, with Renée Elise Goldsberry ("Hamilton") and Lil Rel Howery ("Free Guy") as her parents, Roxy and Rollo, and Javier Muñoz ("Hamilton") as her teacher, Ohm.

The series is produced by Academy Award® nominated animation studio Brown Bag Films ("Doc McStuffins") in association with Disney Junior. The announcement was made today by Joe D'Ambrosia, senior vice president, Original Programming and general manager, Disney Junior.

D'Ambrosia said, "Eureka is an inspiring young girl with a big imagination and even bigger heart. Through her creative inventions and friendships, she brings her prehistoric town together and helps others learn to look at the world from different perspectives. We like to think of her as our very first Disney Imagineer."

"Eureka!" tells the story of a young girl inventor who is way ahead of her time. Utilizing creative out-of-the-box thinking, she designs inventions and contraptions in the hopes of making the world a better place and moving her prehistoric community into a more modern era. With the help of her supportive parents, teacher, best friends-Pepper and Barry-and beloved pet mammoth Murphy, Eureka is learning to embrace that she is not ordinary ... she's extraordinary.

Rounding out the "Eureka!" voice cast is Kai Zen ("Amphibia") as Pepper, Devin Trey Campbell (Broadway's "Kinky Boots") as Barry and Fred Tatasciore ("Big Hero 6 The Series ") as Murphy.

Christiana "Chee" McGuigan, a science educator who has worked at the California Science Center, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center, serves as the series' science education consultant. Biomedical scientist, social entrepreneur and former senior policy advisor for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Dr. Knatokie Ford, advised on the original series development. Engineering experts from Disney's world-renowned Imagineering team advised on the early development of Eureka's inventions.

Emmy® Award winner Norton Virgien ("Doc McStuffins") and award-winning children's book author/illustrator Niamh Sharkey ("Henry Hugglemonster") are the series' creators and executive producers. Emmy Award-nominated Erica Rothschild ("Sofia the First") developed the series with Virgien and Sharkey and serves as co-executive producer and story editor. Film and television writer and director Rusty Cundieff ("Tales from the Hood") and Emmy Award-nominated television producer Donna Brown Guillaume ("Happily Ever After: Fairytales for Every Child") are consulting producers. Multitalented singer, songwriter and producer Kari Kimmel ("Spirit Riding Free") is the series' songwriter, and Emmy Award-winning Frederik Wiedmann ("All Hail King Julien") is the composer.