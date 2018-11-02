Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 11/2 - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, FUN HOME and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, FUN HOME and More!

Check out our top features from around the BroadwayWorld below! Want more great global content? Check out our "Around The World" section!

Washington, DC: Contributor Jennifer Perry reviews LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Kennedy Center, writing "I've saved Josh Radnor as Seymour for last. While Mr. Radnor has a few non-musical Broadway credits, most of his work has been on television. On the night I attended, he did not appear as comfortable in his role as the other cast members, particularly during the musical numbers. He was more or less believable as the adorkable botanist and could carry a tune, but I wondered what the result would have been if a more seasoned high-level musical theater actor had been cast opposite Ms. Hilty. I commend Mr. Radnor for taking a risk, especially in a musical presentation with a short rehearsal period though. It wasn't a bad effort and it's entirely possible his performance will grow even stronger as the short run continues."

Nashville: Contributor Jeffrey Ellis reviews Street Theatre Company's BROOKLYN: THE MUSICAL writing "Part contemporary fairy tale/part modern day parable about lost love, missed chances and the cruelty of fate, Brooklyn: The Musical, is given a startlingly good production by Nashville's Street Theatre Company, with strong direction by Bakari King (the much-in-demand peripatetic - and multi-hyphenated - actor/singer/director/choreographer/producer/educator) and the consistently impressive performances by an ensemble of nine actors who bring the show to life with palpable vitality and remarkable commitment."

UK / West End: Contributor Cindy Marcolina reviews THE CURIOUS VOYAGE writing "Londoners may have seen a resurgence in immersive theatrical experiences recently, but Talk Is Free Theatre brings the concept to a whole new level with The Curious Voyage. The intercontinental three-day journey starts in Barrie, Canada and lands in London, where the audience is taken on a quest to explore their darkest secrets."

Norway: Contributor Christian Ranke reviews FLASHDANCE at Chateau Neuf writing "It's been more than 30 years since the world fell in love with Jennifer Beals' bad-ass welder turned dancer, Alex Owens, in the iconic dance movie 'Flashdance'. In the musical adaptation it is just as easy to fall in love with Heidi Ruud Ellingsens's portrayel of the character."

Phoenix Metro: Contributor Herbert Paine reviews Phoenix Theatre's FUN HOME writing "Phoenix Theatre's production of FUN HOME, directed by Robert Kolby Harper, is perfect in every respect. Superb performances by Rusty Ferracane, Elyse Wolf, Becca Ayers, Olivia Fearey. Runs through December 2nd."

Seattle: Contributor Jay Irwin reviews Seattle Rep's A PEOPLE'S HISTORY, writing "Welcome class, I'm going to need you to put your phones away and open your minds to learn about the history of our country. No, I mean REALLY open your minds to learn about the REAL history of our country ... and then some. It won't be an easy night for some but what Mike Daisey puts forth with his "A People's History" is certainly an eye-opening journey into the deep, dark crevasses of our sordid past as a nation."

Austin: Contributor Amy Tarver reviews TRYOUTS writing "Now playing at The Dougherty Arts Center in Downtown Austin, TRYOUTS brings to life an examination of Leonardo da Vinci's painting, The Virgin and Child with St. Anne. Painted in 1503, this work has been analyzed by many historians to decipher Leonardo's relationship to both religion and female expression. Among the analysts is psychology's godfather, Sigmund Freud. The essay Leonardo da Vinci and A Memory of His Childhood psychoanalyzes Leonardo's life based on his paintings. Freud theorized the depiction of the two mothers and the child in this painting represent Leonardo's emotional suppression and a manifestation of what Freud refers to as, The Vulture Fantasy. Moving from the subject matter presented by the men of the past, TRYOUTS consists of five talented women navigating the mother-daughter dynamic in the present day. Against the backdrop of an uppity all-girls school, more modern and common feminine themes are presented for the audience to contemplate - at least that is what appears on the surface."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Jennifer Perry Jennifer Perry" bheight="98" src="https://images.bwwstatic.com/heads/JenP.jpg" align="right" width="175" /> Jennifer Perry" bheight="98" src="https://images.bwwstatic.com/heads/JenP.jpg" align="right" width="175" /> Jennifer Perry is the Senior Contributing Writer for BroadwayWorld.Com's DC page. She has been a DC resident since 2001 having moved from Upstate New York to attend graduate school at American University's School of International Service. When not attending countless theatre, concert, and cabaret performances in the area and in New York, she works for the US Government as an analyst. Jennifer previously covered the DC performing arts scene for Maryland Theatre Guide, DC Metro Theater Arts, and DC Theatre Scene.

Join Team BroadwayWorld! Interested in joining our team, but not exactly sure what we do? All of your questions are answered, along with every open position from guest and student bloggers, Regional Editors, and more! Find out where we have open positions available here!

Related Articles