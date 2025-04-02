Regina Spektor to Reissue Five LPs on Limited Edition Vinyl, Sets Summer Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Regina Spektor will reissue five of her acclaimed albums on limited edition color vinyl: Begin To Hope (Yellow Flame LP), Far (Velum Clear LP), What We Saw From The Cheap Seats (Translucent Red LP), Remember Us To Life (Black Clouds 2LP), and Live in London (Curacao 2LP).

This marks a return to vinyl for Far and Live in London, with both albums having been out of print for several years. All five will be available everywhere on May 16. Pre-order HERE.

“It’s been six years since Far was in print, and over ten years since I visited some of these cities. I’m so excited to revisit all these records and these towns! The vinyl looks so beautiful in their new colors, and I can’t wait for them to get spinning,” Spektor says.

Spektor first saw commercial success with the RIAA Gold-certified LP Begin to Hope (2006). Her breakout album includes hit singles “On the Radio,” “Better” and “Samson,” as well as “Fidelity,” which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. She followed up Begin to Hope with Far (2009) and What We Saw From The Cheap Seats (2012), both debuting at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The repressing also includes Remember Us To Life (2016), Spektor’s seventh studio album, and Live in London (2009), her first live album, which features twenty-two songs spanning her extensive catalog at the time and including three unrecorded tracks that have only ever been performed live.

Spektor will return to the road this summer on her Midsummer Daydream Tour, beginning July 22. The tour includes stops in San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, and two nights in Portland. The tour will also include three stops in Texas, where she hasn’t performed in over a decade. See below for a complete list of dates. General on-sale begins this Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time HERE.

TOUR DATES

July 22—San Francisco, CA—Masonic

July 24—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Pavilion

July 25—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

July 26—Portland, OR—Revolution Hall

July 28—Seattle, WA—Woodland Park

Zoo Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

July 29—Spokane, WA—Martin

Woldson Theatre at The Fox

July 31—Boise, ID—Revolution

Concert House & Event Center

August 1—Sandy, UT—Sandy Amphitheatre

August 3—Denver, CO—Mission Ballroom

August 5—Austin, TX—ACL Moody Theatre

August 6—Dallas, TX—Majestic Theatre

August 8—San Antonio, TX—Tobin Center

August 9—Houston, TX—Bayou Music Center

Last year, Spektor formally released her fan favorite second album, Songs, for the first time. Previously sold exclusively at her live shows on homemade CD-Rs, the remaster saw Songs' first commercial release on vinyl and streaming, and was celebrated with a series of sold out shows in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Her latest studio album, Home, before and after, was released in 2022 to critical praise from The New York Times, NPR Music and more.

Regina Spektor is synonymous with New York City. The Russian-Jewish-American singer, songwriter and pianist got her own sign on the Bronx Walk of Fame, as well as “Regina Spektor Day,” (June 11, 2019) proclaimed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio. The Grammy Award nominee has performed at The White House as well as on Broadway and “Saturday Night Live,” and has contributed to many projects spanning film, television, and music.