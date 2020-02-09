Rebecca Luker Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With ALS

Article Pixel Feb. 9, 2020  

Rebecca Luker has taken to Twitter to reveal the news that she has been diagnosed with ALS.

"Late last year I was diagnosed with ALS," she wrote in the tweet. "I have the best medical care in the world and the greatest support."

"I will get well," she assured. "In the meantime, we fight and go forward."

Broadway stars sent an outpouring of support in response to her message on Twitter.

Read a sampling of the replies below:

Luker's Broadway debut was in The Phantom of the Opera in the role of Christine. other Broadway roles include Lily in The Secret Garden (1991-93), Magnolia in Show Boat (1994-97), Maria in The Sound of Music (1998-99), Marian in The Music Man (2000-01), Claudia in Nine (2003), Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins (2006-2010), Crazy Marie/the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella (2013-2014), and Fun Home (2016). She was nominated for Tony Awards in 1995 for Show Boat, in 2000 for The Music Man, and in 2007 for Mary Poppins.



