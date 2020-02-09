Rebecca Luker Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed With ALS

Rebecca Luker has taken to Twitter to reveal the news that she has been diagnosed with ALS.

"Late last year I was diagnosed with ALS," she wrote in the tweet. "I have the best medical care in the world and the greatest support."

"I will get well," she assured. "In the meantime, we fight and go forward."

Hello friends. I have some tough news. Late last year I was diagnosed with ALS. I have the best medical care in the world and the greatest support. My dear husband Danny has been an angel. I will get well. In the meantime, we fight and go forward. Keep us in your thoughts. - Rebecca Luker (@RebeccaJLuker) February 9, 2020

Broadway stars sent an outpouring of support in response to her message on Twitter.

Read a sampling of the replies below:

Beloved beauty Rebecca-You are such a gift to and light in this World. I love you so much, and I'm so grateful for the inspiration of your voice and presence. I'm sending you all of my love and many prayers. XOXO - Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) February 9, 2020

Oh Becca. Sending you so much love. Am here for you always. - Judy Kuhn (@JudyKuhn1) February 9, 2020

I am sending up a prayer for you lady. And sending you love, peace and comfort. ??? - LaChanze (@laChanze) February 9, 2020

Sending all my love to you and Danny. - Liz Callaway (@LizGoesOn) February 9, 2020

We love you and have your back in any way, shape and form you may need. - Jason Danieley (@JasonDanieley) February 9, 2020

We all love you Rebecca! Your fire and strength has always been SUCH an inspiration! - Will Swenson (@thewillswenson) February 9, 2020

Everyone in our community is sending love, strength and admiration your way xo - Caissie Levy (@CaissieLevy) February 9, 2020

Colin and I are sending you and Danny all the positive energy and vibes and love we have. You're a superhero. - Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) February 9, 2020

Luker's Broadway debut was in The Phantom of the Opera in the role of Christine. other Broadway roles include Lily in The Secret Garden (1991-93), Magnolia in Show Boat (1994-97), Maria in The Sound of Music (1998-99), Marian in The Music Man (2000-01), Claudia in Nine (2003), Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins (2006-2010), Crazy Marie/the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella (2013-2014), and Fun Home (2016). She was nominated for Tony Awards in 1995 for Show Boat, in 2000 for The Music Man, and in 2007 for Mary Poppins.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You