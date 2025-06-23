Randy Travis to Release 'Now Playing' Vinyl Collection

The release will be officially available on August 1.
Warner Music Nashville and Rhino Records, along with Randy Travis, have announced the upcoming release of NOW PLAYING – Randy Travis, a new vinyl collection featuring 10 of the country icon’s most beloved songs. This special release, part of Rhino’s Now Playing series, will be officially available on August 1, bringing Randy Travis’ timeless sound to both longtime fans and new listeners. The vinyl is available to pre-order now here.
This new vinyl release spans the remarkable career of Randy Travis’ career, capturing the heart and soul of a voice that defined a generation of country music. From heartfelt ballads to honky-tonk staples, NOW PLAYING – Randy Travis is a tribute to one of country music’s most enduring voices.
NOW PLAYING – Randy Travis is the latest installment in the Now Playing series — a curated collection from Warner Music’s legendary artists, designed to bring great hits to music lovers at an accessible price point. Each release in the series includes ten essential tracks from iconic catalogs, pressed on vinyl and made available wherever vinyl records are sold.
The vinyl release comes in advance of the next leg of the “More Life Tour,” a salute to the music of Randy Travis, featuring his original band members, guest vocalist James Dupré and a unique touch, Randy and his wife, Mary, onstage the entire show interacting with Dupré, the band, and the audience – something Randy has missed since his 2013 stroke sidelined him from touring the world.
1. “If I Didn’t Have You”
2. “Forever and Ever, Amen”
3. “1982”
4. “Where That Came From”
5. “Diggin’ Up Bones”
1. “Deeper Than The Holler”
2. “I Told You So”
3. “Better Class of Losers”
4. “On the Other Hand”
5. “Whisper My Name”
August 21 – Denver, Colo. – Paramount Theatre
August 23 – Cheyenne, Wyo. – Cheyenne Civic Center
August 25 – Gillette, Wyo. – CAM-PLEX Heritage Theatre
August 26 – Butte, Mont. – The Mother Lode Theatre
August 27 – Missoula, Mont. – Dennison Theatre
August 28 – Boise, Idaho – Morrison Theatre
August 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah – Kingsbury Hall
September 18 – Peoria, Ill. – Peoria Civic Center
September 19 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa – Paramount Theatre
September 20 – St. Joseph, Mo. – Missouri Theatre
September 21 – Branson, Mo. – Clay Cooper Theater
September 25 – Meridian, Miss. – Riley Center*
September 26 – Hiawassee, Ga. – Dailey & Vincent Music Fest
September 27 – Dothan, Ala. – Dothan City Civic Center
October 1 – San Angelo, Texas – Murphy Hall
October 2 – Waco, Texas – Hippodrome
October 3 – San Antonio, Texas – Majestic Theatre
October 16 – Hagerstown, Md. – Maryland Theatre
October 17 – Reading, Pa. – Santander PAC
October 18 – Morristown, N.J. – Mayo Performing Arts Center
October 23 – Lexington, Ky. – Lexington Opera House
October 24 – Tiffin, Ohio – Ritz Theatre
October 25 – Roanoke, Va. – Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
November 5 – Green Bay, Wis. – Meyer Theatre
November 6 – Rochester, Minn. – Mayo Civic Center
November 7 – St. Cloud, Minn. – Paramount Center for the Arts
November 8 – Grand Forks, N.D. – Chester Fritz Auditorium
November 13 – Roanoke Rapids, N.C. – Weldon Mills Theatre
November 14 – Maryville, Tenn. – Clayton Center for the Arts
November 15 – Nashville, Tenn. – Schermerhorn Symphony Center w/ The Nashville Symphony
November 20 – Binghamton, N.Y. – Broome County Forum Theatre
November 21 – Concord, N.H. – The Capitol Center For The Arts’ Chubb Theatre
November 22 – Orono, Maine – Collins Center for the Arts
November 23 – Torrington, Conn. – The Bushnell Performing Arts Center
*on sale to public June 30
With lifetime sales exceeding 23 million, Randy Travis is one of the most successful multi-genre artists of all time and a 2016 inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986. His accolades include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music Awards, 10 American Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, seven Music City News Awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association Awards. Three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: “On the Other Hand” (1986), “Forever and Ever, Amen” (1987), and “Three Wooden Crosses” (2002).
To date, he has 23 No. 1 singles, 31 Top 10 hits, and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows. His discography includes four Gold albums, four Platinum albums, one Double Platinum album, one Triple Platinum album, and one Quintuple Platinum album. In 1992, Travis was recognized by the USO for his support and dedication to US Troops, including five USO tours, and was named the recipient of the Bob Hope Entertainment Award. In 2004, Travis was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is celebrated on Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame.
Since his near-fatal stroke in 2013, Travis, with the support of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, has made significant strides in his recovery, including improvements in speaking, walking and singing. In 2019, he released his critically acclaimed memoir Forever and Ever, Amen, co-authored with Ken Abraham. In 2021, CMT named Travis the CMT Artist of a Lifetime. In 2022, he released his award-winning documentary More Life garnering six Telly Awards. In May 2024, With the assistance of AI, Travis and Warner Music Nashville released “Where That Came From,” marking his first new recording in over a decade, showcasing his signature vocals. The single debuted at No. 45 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, receiving an enthusiastic reception from both fans and country radio and has led to Travis and his wife advocating for creators’ rights in Washington D.C and beyond.
