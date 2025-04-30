Randi Rahm Will Host 'Couture For A Cause' Fashion Talks Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hot on the heels of yesterday's Chita Rivera Awards nominations announcement, acclaimed designer Randi Rahm will host Couture for a Cause, a special edition of her signature Fashion Talks series, tonight, April 30, at her Madison Avenue atelier.

The evening will welcome honored guests Joe Lanteri (Executive Director of the Chita Rivera Awards and Founder of the NYCDA Foundation) and Broadway veteran Stephanie Pope, alongside host Nicole Ryan of SiriusXM, for a night celebrating the 2025 Chita Rivera Awards nominees, honoring Chita Rivera's extraordinary legacy, and giving guests a glimpse into what to expect at this year's show.

Randi Rahm, who had the privilege of designing for and dressing Chita Rivera over the years, brings a personal connection to the evening's celebration:

"Chita was not just a legend - she was a dear friend and an endless source of inspiration. Dressing her was an honor, but knowing her was a gift. I'm thrilled to celebrate the nominees who carry forward her spirit, and to support the next generation of dancers who will shape the future of this incredible art form." - Randi Rahm

The Chita Rivera Awards and the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation (NYCDAF) are deeply connected by a shared mission: celebrating excellence in dance while investing in its future. All proceeds from the Chita Rivera Awards directly fund NYCDA Foundation college scholarships, empowering talented young dancers to pursue higher education and professional training. Since its founding, the NYCDA Foundation has awarded over $5 million in scholarships.

Guests at Couture for a Cause will have the opportunity to support this mission through exclusive live and silent auctions held throughout the evening.

The 2025 Chita Rivera Awards ceremony will take place May 19, 2025, in New York City, honoring outstanding achievements in dance and choreography across Broadway, Off-Broadway, and film

For free tickets to tomorrow's Couture For a Cause Fashion Talks: https://www.randirahm.com/event-details/fashion-talks-at-randi-rahm-couture-for-a-cause-night-2025-04-30-17-30

