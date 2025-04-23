Ramin Karimloo to Lead Industry Presentation of New Musical ROAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ramin Karimloo will headline a private industry presentation of Roam, a new musical directed by Rupert Hands, on April 29 in New York City.

The cast also includes Tony nominees Tovah Feldshuh and Lorna Courtney, as well as John Cardoza, Maria Wirries, Tim Rogan, and Kyle Selig, among others. Lenka Z serves as both a cast member and the show’s Romani consultant.

Co-produced by Bandits Roots and Karimloo himself, the show features a book by Michael Dovid and a rock-pop-Romani fusion score by Alexander Sage Oyen.

Set within the Romani community, Roam tells the story of a culture built on movement that’s forced to halt in a hostile setting while trying to perform at a festival.

The musical was developed in part with the Giuvlipen Theater Company and the National University of Theatre and Film in Bucharest, Romania. Music direction is by Steven Cuevas, with orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler and vocal arrangements by Cynthia Meng.

“Roam is a deeply personal and timely story,” said Karimloo. “I’m proud to help bring it to life for New York audiences.”

About Ramin Karimloo:

Ramin Karimloo is a Tony Award-nominated actor and internationally acclaimed vocalist known for his powerful performances on the musical theatre stage. He is currently starring on Broadway as the Pirate King in Pirates! The Penzance Musical. Karimloo rose to prominence for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables and the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, including Love Never Dies, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sequel to the iconic show. His credits also include Funny Girl on Broadway, Anastasia, and The Secret Garden, along with several notable performances in London's West End. In addition to his stage career, Karimloo is a singer-songwriter and regularly performs in concerts around the world.