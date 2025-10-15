Radicant Productions to Present ESCALATION TIME This Novemver

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Radicant Productions will present ESCALATION TIME, written by and starring Francesca Root-Dodson and directed by Molly Shayna Cohen, running November 7–23, 2025, at Studio 17 (13 West 17th Street, 3rd Floor).

The play follows Zev (Scott Shepherd) and Kate (Francesca Root-Dodson), two married Columbia University professors who once believed they shared the same ethical foundation. After the events of October 7th, their views diverge dramatically, placing them on opposite sides of the campus protest movement. As ideology hardens into personal conflict, the couple’s private and professional lives begin to collapse. ESCALATION TIME asks whether love—or any relationship—can endure when moral convictions become irreconcilable.

The production team includes line producer Sage Kirwan, set designer Bridget Lindsey, Costume Designer Victoria Cronin, sound designer Steve Barroga, and lighting designer Eric Nightengale. Stage management is by Shier Benhamou, fight direction by Simon Kiser, production coordination by Victoria Provost, and production assistance by Alexis Grusby, Tiara Partsch, and Dany Powers. Poster design is by Lily Nguyen.

Radicant Productions creates nimble, zeitgeist-driven theatre that invites audiences into conversation around issues of class, privilege, and power. Their productions challenge viewers to confront difficult questions that extend beyond the performance itself.

ESCALATION TIME runs November 7–23 at Studio 17, 13 West 17th Street, Floor 3, New York, NY 10011. Tickets are available here.