Rachel Potter and Marty Thomas Release New Single,

Rachel Potter (The X Factor, Broadway) and fellow Broadway veteran, Marty Thomas, released their new single, "Lover, You Matter To Me" today, Friday, April 3rd.

The single is a lush duet between these best friends, mashing together "Lover" by Taylor Swift and "You Matter To Me" from the musical Waitress, written by Sara Bareilles.

"I kept having that deja-vu feeling every time I listened to Taylor Swift's new song, Lover," says Potter, "I finally realized that it was Waitress I was thinking of, and was absolutely giddy when I figured out this arrangement! I've always wanted to sing this duet with Marty, so that was a no brainer. They're both such beautiful songs, and I think they make very sweet marriage."

Recorded in New York, right before having to quarantine for the COVID-19 pandemic, the two singers wanted to release the new single as soon as possible. "We feel it's so important to continue to be creative in this strange time, and we wanted to provide positive content for Broadway fans around the world to consume while in isolation," said Thomas of their release timing. "Lover, You Matter To Me" can be streamed and purchased on all digital platforms. Produced by Potter, the track was created by Nashville musician, Vince Romanelli. A music video by Snack Entertainment will be released later this week.

Rachel Potter, appeared on Broadway in Evita as the Mistress, The Addams Family as Wednesday Addams, and in the national tour of Wicked, covering Glinda. She was a finalist on the final season of the The X factor, and was featured on MTV's Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods. Rachel, who is also a Nashville recording artist and songwriter, has numerous albums available, multiple single releases, and many collaborations with world renowned accapella groups, Voctave and VoicePlay. www.rachelpottermusic.com

Marty Thomas released his sophomore album Slow Dancing With a Boy, with Broadway Records in December. As a child, he famously won Ed McMahon's Junior Star Search over the then-unknown, Britney Spears. As an adult, Marty created a name for himself on Broadway in Xanadu, Wicked and The Secret Garden, as well as on television's Grace & Frankie. He has been a staple of the New York City nightlife for well over a decade, along with the creation of his extremely popular show, DIVA!. www.martythomas.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You