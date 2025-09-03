Rachel Bloom Sets CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Reunion Concert Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian and TV personality Rachel Bloom has announced the 2025 Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The 10 (Ish) Year Reunion Concert. After large success on her Netflix special Death, Let Me Do My Special released in late 2024, Rachel Bloom is ready to hit the live stage again in celebration of the decade anniversary of the award-winning musical dramedy CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND.

The show will celebrate some of the most beloved songs from the series performed by Bloom, Donna Lynne Champlin, Scott Michael Foster, Vincent Rodriguez III, Pete Gardner, Gabrielle Ruiz, David Hull, and Kathryn Burns.

Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive 3-city tour kicks off on Friday, October 3 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, NY, making a stop in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern on Friday, October 17 before wrapping up in San Francisco, CA at Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, October 18. Tickets are available beginning Thursday, September 4 at 11 AM local time.

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND: THE 10 (ISH) YEAR REUNION CONCERT 2025 DATES

October 03 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

October 18 – San Francisco, CA – Orpheum Theatre

ABOUT Rachel Bloom

Rachel Bloom co-created, executive produced, and starred in the CW musical dramedy CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND, for which she won a Golden Globe, Emmy, and Critics' Choice Award, among other accolades. She also developed a touring concert of the show that sold out Radio City Music Hall and the London Palladium. Bloom recently released her Netflix special, "Death, Let me Do My Special," directed by Seth Barrish and produced by Matthew Vaughan and Rotten Science, which was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for Best Comedy Special. Before that, her off-Broadway engagement of the same show received a Drama Desk Award nomination for lyrics and also toured as a comedy special to sold out audiences in London, Chicago, and Boston, among other cities.

Her additional acting credits include co-starring in Hulu’s critically acclaimed comedy series REBOOT and guest-starring as ‘Elaine Levitch’ in season two of Max’s original series JULIA. Her upcoming projects include a role in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," set to be released in summer 2026, and the ABC comedy, "Do You Want Kids?" for which she is set to star and co-create.