Rachel Bay Jones Cast in Recurring Role on Amazon's New Series PANIC

Rachel Bay Jones has been cast in a recurring role on the upcoming Amazon YA drama series Panic, according to Deadline. Enrique Murciano, Camron Jones, and Jessica Sula were announced as series regulars in roles that have been recast after the pilot.

Bonnie Bedelia, Moira Kelly, and Nancy McKeon have also been cast in recurring roles on the series, which hails from writer Lauren Oliver based on her book.

Panic centers on a small town in America where every year the graduating seniors - one of played by Sula - engage in a competition they believe is their one chance to escape. But this year, the rules have changed - and they must decide how much they are willing to risk in order to get out.

The series previously announced series regulars Mike Faist (Dodge Mason); Olivia Welch (Heather) and Ray Nicholson (Ray Hanrahan).

Murciano, will play Sheriff Kean, replacing Will Chase who played the role in the pilot; Jones will portray Bishop, replacing Kevin Alves from the pilot; and Sula is Natalie, replacing Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut from the pilot.

Jones plays Sherri Nill. A single mother at seventeen, Sherri has been roughed around by life and seeks refuge in the wrong places-notably booze, drugs, and bad men. She does love her children but just doesn't know how to take care of them. Her temper, hardness, and volatility disguise her vulnerability and belief in her unworthiness.

Rachel Bay Jones won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen. This was her first Tony nomination and first win. Her other Broadway credits include Pippin, Hair (Mother, Buddhadalirama); Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (u/s-performed Lucia).

Ms. Jones' off Broadway credits include Hello Again (The Actress), Transport Group. National Tour: A Christmas Story (Mother). Regional: Sylvia (Sylvia), King and I (Anna), among others. Solo Album: ShowFolk. By day, Rachel is the mother of an extraordinary ten-year-old girl.

Read the original article on Deadline.





