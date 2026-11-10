My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Exclusive: Troy Iwata & Ryann Redmond Sing 'Gay Guy' in HEATED RIVALRY Musical
Iwata stars as 'Shane Hollander' in Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, with Redmond taking on a variety of roles, including 'Rose Landry.'
Troy Iwata and Ryann Redmond perform "Gay Guy" in an exclusive clip from Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody. Iwata stars as 'Shane Hollander' in the Off-Broadway hit. Redmond, who takes on an assortment of characters, plays 'Rose Landry,' an actress he dates.
Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.
Audiences can relive all of the moments from the show that made you wet (with tears) up close on the small-stage by an incredible cast of Broadway actors who thought they were auditioning to be in Season 2. Sporting a bop-infused score, scene-stealing cameos by characters like "Rose Landry" and "Ilya's Ass", and time jumps absolutely no one can keep track of, audiences will find themselves hot, bothered, and probably saying, "....Girl!"
Because with love, sometimes it comes when you least expect it... and sometimes, it comes hands-free. So, grab a Canada Dry and join us for this hot and steamy romp!
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