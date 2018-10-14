ROMAN HOLIDAY Has Reading in Shanghai

Roman Holiday the Musical held a reading today in Shanghai, China.

The reading starred two time Olivier nominee Michael Xavier and Sara Chase, who appeared in the show's San Francisco run in 2017. The reading was directed by Marc Bruni with music direction by Todd Ellison. It was produced by Paul Blake and Mike Bosner, who produced the show's previous run in San Francisco.

Based on Paramount Pictures Corporation's 1953 Academy Award-winning film that starred Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, ROMAN HOLIDAY - The Cole Porter Musical has a book by Kathy Speer & Terry Grossman and Paul Blake, and features such unforgettable Cole Porter songs as "Night and Day," "Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye," and "Easy to Love."

In the midst of a whirlwind tour of European capitals, a young princess yearns to experience life - to explore the world beyond diplomatic dinners and Royal balls. Enter an American reporter, who, almost overnight, goes from covering the royal family to covering up her great escape. And in the span of 24 unforgettable hours, they discover the magic of Rome, the promise of love, and a secret they will share forever.

The musical had an engagement in San Francisco at the Golden Gate Theater in the summer of 2017, starring Stephanie Styles and Drew Gehling, alongside Jarrod Spector and Sara Chase.

The musical had a planned Broadway run following this engagement, but it never came to fruition.

