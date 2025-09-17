ROCKERS ON BROADWAY 2025 Will Honor Jefferson Starship and Chris Stewart

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The PATH Fund, Inc. will present the annual Rockers On Broadway on Monday, October 27, 2025, at Sony Hall in New York City. This year’s edition sails into the season with a Yacht Rock–themed celebration, honoring legendary rock pioneers Jefferson Starship with the Rock Legend Award and music industry leader Chris Stewart with the Ambassador of Rock Award. Proceeds will benefit arts education programs.

Jefferson Starship, with multiple platinum and gold records and hits including “Jane,” “Miracles,” and “Find Your Way Back,” helped define arena rock of the 1970s and 1980s. Still performing after more than 50 years, the band’s current lineup includes founding member David Freiberg, drummer Donny Baldwin, keyboardist Chris Smith, vocalist Cathy Richardson, and guitarist Jude Gold.

Chris Stewart, this year’s Ambassador of Rock honoree, is a longtime music advocate whose work spans board leadership with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and Teen Cancer America. He has produced and invested in projects with Dave Mason, Ronnie Baker Brooks, and Boz Scaggs, in addition to acclaimed music documentaries. Stewart also performed for years as a percussionist with the Dave Mason Band.

The evening will be hosted by Broadway’s Renée Marino (Jersey Boys, West Side Story), named by People Magazine as one of the “Most Inspiring Women of 2021.”

Already slated to appear are Broadway favorites Preston Truman Boyd, Keri René Fuller, Brian Charles Johnson, Donnie Kehr, Dominic Nolfi, Lauren “LOLO” Pritchard, Max Sangerman, Justin Sargent, Jeremy Schonfeld, and Talia Suskauer, alongside Hadar Baron, Reese Rehl, and Gus Schonfeld. The concert will also feature young artists from The PATH Fund’s Rockers On The Rise and BBK Rocks programs, plus special guest Willie Nile. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Rockers On Broadway

Founded in 1993, Rockers On Broadway unites Broadway performers and Rock ’n’ Roll icons to support charitable causes. Produced by The PATH Fund, Inc., the event raises funds for arts education, supports emerging talent, and inspires the next generation of artists. Past honorees include Pete Townshend, Frankie Valli, Micky Dolenz, Diane Warren, Debbie Gibson, Simon Kirke, Huey Lewis, and Melissa Etheridge.