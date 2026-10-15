PRE-EXISTING CONDITION to Host Post-Show Talkbacks

Pre-Existing Condition will be hosting a series of post-show talkbacks that will take place in October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The talkbacks will cover themes that are prevalent in the production.

Thursday, October 15

Topic: Generation to Generation: Recognizing the Red Flags and Preventing IPV

Hosted by Nia Thompson with panelists Nicola Singleton, LCSW and Dr. Taiwo Alonge

Presented in partnership with Full Circle Health

Monday, October 19

Topic: A Survivor-Centered Community: Creating Safety and Support for People Impacted by Intimate Partner Violence

Hosted by Leila Wood with panelists Betsy Tsai, J.D, M.S. and Tabinda Khan

Presented in partnership with New Destiny Housing and VIPR

Wednesday, October 21

Topic: Advocacy in Action: What It Takes to Change the System

Hosted by Simone Monasebian with panelists Renata Francois, Sharwline Nicholson, Lindsey Song, Ted Bunch, and Dael Orlandersmith

Presented in partnership with Sanctuary for Families

Additional talkbacks will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Pre-Existing Condition are on sale now. A percentage of the proceeds from the production will go towards Sanctuary for Families Survivor Leadership Fund.

Written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland and directed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia, the show is now in performances at the Greenwich House Theater and currently on sale through Saturday, January 8, 2027. The role of 'A' will be performed by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Phillipa Soo (now – October 17), Tony Award nominee Susannah Flood (October 18-November 7), Actor Award nominee Hari Nef (November 9-28), Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Edie Falco (November 30 – December 19), and by Tony Award nominee Whitney White (December 21 – January 8, 2027).

The cast also includes Drama Desk Award nominee Greg Keller, Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith, and Drama Desk Award winner Susannah Perkins; and understudies Josh Tobin and Sarin Monae West.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 09 Hrs 15 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming