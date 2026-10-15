PRE-EXISTING CONDITION to Host Post-Show Talkbacks
The Greenwich House Theater production will feature conversations on recognizing abuse, survivor support, and systemic change.
Pre-Existing Condition will be hosting a series of post-show talkbacks that will take place in October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The talkbacks will cover themes that are prevalent in the production.
Thursday, October 15
Topic: Generation to Generation: Recognizing the Red Flags and Preventing IPV
Hosted by Nia Thompson with panelists Nicola Singleton, LCSW and Dr. Taiwo Alonge
Presented in partnership with Full Circle Health
Monday, October 19
Topic: A Survivor-Centered Community: Creating Safety and Support for People Impacted by Intimate Partner Violence
Hosted by Leila Wood with panelists Betsy Tsai, J.D, M.S. and Tabinda Khan
Presented in partnership with New Destiny Housing and VIPR
Wednesday, October 21
Topic: Advocacy in Action: What It Takes to Change the System
Hosted by Simone Monasebian with panelists Renata Francois, Sharwline Nicholson, Lindsey Song, Ted Bunch, and Dael Orlandersmith
Presented in partnership with Sanctuary for Families
Additional talkbacks will be announced at a later date.
Tickets for Pre-Existing Condition are on sale now. A percentage of the proceeds from the production will go towards Sanctuary for Families Survivor Leadership Fund.
Written by Tony Award nominee Marin Ireland and directed by Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia, the show is now in performances at the Greenwich House Theater and currently on sale through Saturday, January 8, 2027. The role of 'A' will be performed by Tony and Emmy Award nominee Phillipa Soo (now – October 17), Tony Award nominee Susannah Flood (October 18-November 7), Actor Award nominee Hari Nef (November 9-28), Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Edie Falco (November 30 – December 19), and by Tony Award nominee Whitney White (December 21 – January 8, 2027).
The cast also includes Drama Desk Award nominee Greg Keller, Pulitzer Prize finalist Dael Orlandersmith, and Drama Desk Award winner Susannah Perkins; and understudies Josh Tobin and Sarin Monae West.
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