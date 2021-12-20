R.Evolución Latina Announces the 2022 Doreen Montalvo 'Do It Anyway' Scholarship

R.Evolución Latina has announced the 2022 Doreen Montalvo 'Do It Anyway' Scholarship. Each year an artist will be selected as a recipient of the scholarship in honor of Doreen Montalvo.

A little girl from the Bronx, rooted in her Puerto Rican culture and determined to make Broadway her home, Doreen never stopped following her dreams. She changed many lives through her art, through her mesmerizing voice and through her unending light.

The voice behind some of Broadway's greatest songs, Doreen Montalvo, was truly a part of the R.Evolución Latina family. She was always available for anyone who needed help and she was always willing to share her talents. A champion of R.Evolución Latina from day one, she lifted up each artist, supporting the dream of making a difference through art, empowering the Latinx community, and did it all with constant joy.

The Doreen Montalvo Scholarship is not only a financial award but also a mutual commitment between R.Evolución Latina to nurture and the recipient to continue to dare to go beyond as they work toward their dreams. The Selection Committee will choose the recipient not only on the basis of their past accomplishments, but also on character, leadership, and desire to enrich their art and the art of those around them.

The four criteria for each applicant are as follows:

Artists who are at least 30 years old (DOB on or before 1/31/1992)

Pursuing a career in the performing arts

Qualified members of a principal minority group (Latina/Latino/Hispanic, African-American, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Asian or Pacific Islander)

Desire to grow as an artist

Scholarship Details:

$1,000

Enrollment in the 2022 Beyond Workshop Series, a two-week training period in acting, singing & dancing with Broadway & TV/Film Professionals.

Serve as a R.Evolución Latina leader to fellow artists, youth and event teams.

Performance opportunities (Concerts, Media/Press Events, Productions, etc)

Partnership to create further work in 2022-Spring 2023

Application Deadline January 20th, 2022

Learn more by visiting REvolucionLatina.org