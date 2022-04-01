RESISTANCE April's Free Pen Parentis Literary Livecast Announced

Pen Parentis Literary Salons are now PEN PARENTIS LITERARY LIVECAST featuring monthly online readings and discussion with 3 amazing writers on timely topics, open to anyone who has internet access.

On April 12, 2022, the literary salon will feature a lively roundtable with extraordinary Pen Parentis authors Lauren Francis-Sharma, Michelle Herman, and Susanna Horng, moderated by award-winning authors M. M. De Voe and Christina Chiu. For more than ten years this series has shattered negative stereotypes of parenthood and its effects on a career in the arts, by featuring the creative diversity of high-quality literary work penned by professional writers who have kids. All writers featured by Pen Parentis are also parents.

In addition to literary craft and writing techniques, discussion will include topics like life-work-balance with kids, maintaining creativity, and finding inspiration and energy....open to the general public!

7:00pm on April 12: Three critically acclaimed authors. Short readings from current works, and then the discussion opens up: chat in questions about writing / publishing with kids. How does anyone find the time, the money, the ENERGY? How does a writer know they are on the right track? How do they find the mental space to think about difficult, global issues, how can they work with kids in the house?

Each month, Pen Parentis brings together three authors who have done the hard work, succeeded, and are available to interact LIVE!

The 2022 year of Pen Parentis Salons is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature - This event was also funded in part by Poets & Writers through public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.

RESISTANCE is sponsored by the generosity of the de Groot Foundation, who offer the Courage to Write grant, a new $7000 grant for adult writers.

Interactive audience participation via text is encouraged. RSVP is mandatory through penparentis.org/calendar

The event is free, but Pen Parentis is a 501c3 literary nonprofit and welcomes donations from nonmembers to cover the costs of paying the authors for their time.