REDEMPTION SONG to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Redemption Song will take the stage for one night only at The Green Room 42 on February 23 at 7 PM. Tickets are now available at The Green Room 42.

This intimate cabaret event will showcase selections from composer Rebekah Holland's debut musical, Redemption Song, a powerful story of love, loss, and self-discovery. The show follows Phoebe, a young artist navigating the complexities of her identity as she rediscovers her voice through the rich musical landscapes of Nashville's country charm and New York City's jazz sophistication.

In addition to songs from Redemption Song, the evening will feature a collection of Holland's original works, demonstrating her ability to seamlessly blend classical training with contemporary theater styles. With a stellar cast of performers, this night promises to be a soul-stirring celebration of music and storytelling.

Featuring: Composer & Lyricist: Rebekah Holland. Performers: Brenna Coogan, Jack Russell Richardson, Najm Muhammad, Saumya Dwivedi, Sia Arvinger, Soraiah Williams. Music Director: Matthew Zwiebel. Special Guest: Patrick Clanton. Produced by: Ashley Wettlin