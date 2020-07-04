RECAP: Rebecca Drysdale, Colette Hawley, and Wendy Liebman Shared Stories on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continued Thursday night (8pm) with Rebecca Drysdale, Colette Hawley and Wendy Liebman. This episode was in support of The Actor's Fund.

Colette Hawley talked about how she lost and re-found her singing voice. "I had been a singer...I never had any vocal issues and then one night I was doing a show and I noticed one night I couldn't sing...and it kept happening and getting lower and lower and lower and I just couldn't reach the notes until it got like three basic low notes. I couldn't work...I persued it for like a year, physical therapy, mental therapy...nothing worked. I finally was like I got to let it go...I said I'll do comedy...I just sort of fell ass-backward into stuff. I was very lucky. I had a lot of fun but I was never good at it and I never loved it the same so I ended up hosting a lot of things...I had these little low notes to sing and I always wanted to work with the elder population...I knocked on some doors and these people said 'we'll hire you to sing.' It was for these people with Alzheimer's and I sang just what I could with them and when I walked in they were slumped down and literally the awakening, their eyes opened...I kept going back there and the more I went back the more my voice came back...so I had to be like a woke individual and say this is what I'm meant to do. I said 'I sang for you and you gave me my voice back so I'm always going to sing for you.' It's this circle of reciprocity."

Rebecca Drysdale told Wendy how she opened doors for her as a female comedian. "I think that it is easier for me because of people like you. There was this fierce wave of female comedians that not only opened the doors but knocked down the walls so by the time I was trying to do that there was a president and somewhere to point to. When I was a kid I was obsessed and just devoured the material from those women, you being one of them."

Wendy Liebman talked about how she got on The Tonight Show. I had been doing comedy for six years and I won a competition...they flew me to LA. I had never been to LA and the guy from The Tonight Show saw the show I was on at The Improv and he said 'why haven't I seen you before?' and he said 'Do you want to do The Tonight Show?'"

Nicole Parker made a surprise appearance.

Colette sang a jazz version of "If I Were a Bell."

Click HERE to watch the full episode.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You